Posted in: Events, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: evil dead, Evil Dead Burn, halloween horror nights, universal studios

Evil Dead Burn Joins Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights expands its lineup with another major franchise as Evil Dead Burn joins the festivities.

Article Summary Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights adds Evil Dead Burn, bringing the hit horror franchise to Orlando and Hollywood.

The Evil Dead haunted house drops guests into the Price family’s woodland nightmare, surrounded by relentless Deadites.

Evil Dead Burn merchandise launches July 21 in parks and July 22 online, including a T-shirt, hat, and acrylic figure.

Halloween Horror Nights tickets include Fear Passes, Express, R.I.P. Tours, and early access options at both resorts.

Universal Studios revealed the next addition to Halloween Horror Nights, as they've teamed with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. to bring Evil Dead Burn to their annual attraction. Stills et to kick off on August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood, the latest film in the long-running franchise with bring with it a new form of horror alongside already confirmed attractions from Hellraiser, Stranger Things, Sinners, and more. We have more details about its addition below.

Evil Dead Burn Joins Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

Inspired by the franchise's latest installment, Evil Dead Burn, the haunted houses will take guests on a terrifying firsthand journey through the film's most frightening moments that begin at the Price family's secluded vacation home in the woods. The nightmare grows fiercer as guests venture through the haunted house, encountering ferocious Deadites around every turn before succumbing to the evil forces themselves.

Guests can continue to show their fandom for this year's haunted house lineup with all-new limited-release merchandise inspired by the unstoppable terror of Evil Dead Burn. This collection includes a T-shirt and hat, along with its own acrylic figure designed for the infernal carnival collectible display. Guests can shop these items at both parks beginning Tuesday, July 21, and the next day at 9 a.m. PST on shopUniversal.com with additional merchandise emerging later this year.

Starting today, Universal Orlando Resort guests can experience the terror again and again with the purchase of a Halloween Horror Nights Fear Pass, with this year's options including the Rush of Fear, Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass. Guests can also take advantage of the enhanced Scream Early add-on ticket, which gives guests admission to Universal Studios Florida starting at 2 p.m. with early access to select haunted houses before the event officially starts. Annual and Seasonal Passholders can save on select single-night August and September event tickets, and Premier Passholders receive one complimentary Halloween Horror Nights event admission (reservations required; subject to availability).

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can choose from a variety of ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, R.I.P. Tour, Day/Night, After 2 P.M. Day/Night and the Early Access Ticket that provides entry to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change). Plus, the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass allow guests to experience scares again and again throughout the season.

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