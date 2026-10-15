Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Street Fighter | Tagged: Health, milan records, street fighter

EXCLUSIVE: Health Drops New Street Fighter Film Track

Check out the latest track to drop from the Street Fighter official movie soundtrack, as Health has released the song "Negative Edge."

Article Summary Health drops "Negative Edge," the first track revealed from the official Street Fighter movie soundtrack.

Milan Records shares the exclusive debut, previewing a soundtrack already earning strong buzz from early screenings.

The Street Fighter soundtrack features score work from Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson plus two Health songs.

Listen to "Negative Edge" now before the Street Fighter soundtrack releases with the film on October 16.

Milan Records has shared an exclusive reveal with Bleeding Cool today, as we have the first track from the new Street Fighter movie's official soundtrack. The album features an original score by composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, as well as two original vocal tracks by the industrial metal band Health. The track is called "Negative Edge," and let me tell you, this thing slaps. No joke, this is one of the bettersongs we've heard this year.

We've been reading online all week about how the soundtrack is one of the best things about the film from screenings people have been to, and if this is a sample of things to come, this entire album is going to be up there with some of the best game adaptation albums of all time. You can listen to the track in the video above as the album will be released alongside the film's theatrical debut tomorrow, October 16.

Health Releases "Negative Edge" From The Street Fighter Official Motion Picture Soundtrack

Set in 1993, estranged street fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's Game Over! Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadokens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

"As lifelong players of Street Fighter and huge fans of songs written for movies about movies, we wanted to follow in the footsteps of Men in Black, Wild Wild West, The Touch, Demolition Man, and Streets of Philadelphia," said Health.

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