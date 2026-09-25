Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: milan records, resident evil, tristar pictures

Exclusive: Resident Evil's Soundtrack Is Coming to Vinyl

The soundtrack to the new Resident Evil movie is coming to vinyl, as you can hear the intensity of Zach Cregger’s horror film.

Article Summary Milan Records and TriStar Pictures are releasing the new Resident Evil soundtrack on 140g red-smoked vinyl.

The Resident Evil vinyl includes a printed sleeve and 12x12 insert with exclusive artwork and notes.

Composers Hays Holladay and Ryan Holladay deliver a synth-heavy Resident Evil score built for tension and terror.

Resident Evil soundtrack vinyl is available for pre-order now for $35 ahead of its January 29, 2027 release.

Milan Records has teamed with TriStar Pictures to bring the terrifying soundtrack from the new Resident Evil film over to vinyl. As you can see here, they have taken the soundtrack and pressed it on a 140g red-smoked color 12" record, which they have housed in a printed sleeve with a 12" x 12" insert that features exclusive artwork and notes from the director and composers. This was meant to stand out in your collection as you feel the tracks that get your heart racing and put you in a state of unease throughout the latest horror film based on the video game franchise. We have more info from the company below, as it's currently up for pre-order via their shop and on Amazon Vinyl for $35, set to be released on January 29, 2027. (You can also stream the soundtrack right now on multiple platforms.)

Bring The Resident Evil Soundtrack Home on Vinyl

Enter a new era of evil. From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger, director of Weapons and Barbarian, comes a thrilling and terrifying reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos. Featuring all the original music, the soundtrack is pressed on a color vinyl and housed in a printed sleeve including a 12" x 12" insert featuring exclusive artwork and notes from the director and composers.

The soundtrack by Hays Holladay and Ryan Holladay captures the suspense, terror, and chaos engulfing Raccoon City. Written in close collaboration with Cregger, the score serves as a constant companion to the film's escalating tension and terror. Built on a foundation of heavy synths, pounding brass, dark atmospheric textures, and haunting vocal elements, the music heightens the film's suspense and scale, accompanying its relentless descent into horror and chaos.

Tracklisting

SIDE A

Main Titles Extended Skybridge Reprise B-7 The Woods Snowcrawl Main Titles The Barnyard Upstairs/Downstairs Meet the Fenners Arms & Legs Journey Continues Tunnel Hideaway Upsidaisy Roll On

SIDE B

There's a Gun Alley Subterranean Jumpers Voice Memo Climb Elevator The Plan Maternity Ward The Ledge Infection Laboratory Mayhem Skybridge

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