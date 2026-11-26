Posted in: Events, Konami, Pop Culture, Silent Hill | Tagged: Parco Games, Silent Hill 2

Exhibition of Silent Hill Announced At The Japan Locations

Silent Hill fans have a new in-person attraction they can check out next month in Japan with the Exhibition of Silent Hill

Article Summary PARCO and Konami are bringing the Exhibition of Silent Hill back to Japan with December stops in Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

The Silent Hill event centers on the Silent Hill 2 remake, with a full exhibition in Osaka and pop-up stores at the other sites.

Visitors can walk through the world of Silent Hill 2, shop limited-edition merch, and get one random sticker with admission.

After the Silent Hill tour ends, selected items will also be sold through Online PARCO for fans in Japan and overseas.

PARCO, through its PARCO Games division, has teamed up with Konami to present a new in-person event: the Exhibition of Silent Hill. Technically, they're bringing this concept back from a previous event, as you'll have the chance to visit three different PARCO locations on different dates in Fukuoka, Osaka, and Nagoya, and walk through the world of the Silent Hill 2 remake, while also visiting a special pop-up store with some limited-edition items. They're all one-day events, so unless you happen to be in those cities on those dates, you'll miss out on the experience. We have mroe info below on what you'll be able to do.

Exhibition of Silent Hill Takes Place This December

The 2024 remake of Silent Hill 2 received widespread acclaim from both critics and players worldwide. The Silent Hill series remains one of Japan's most recognized and influential game franchises, with a global audience exceeding six million users. In July 2026, the Exhibition of Silent Hill 2 was held at Ikebukuro PARCO (Tokyo), where it received an enthusiastic response from visitors and generated significant interest among fans both in Japan and overseas.

In response to this support, PARCO is bringing the exhibition and pop-up experience to additional locations across Japan. A full exhibition will be held at Shinsaibashi PARCO, while pop-up stores will be presented at Nagoya PARCO and Fukuoka PARCO. Fan-favorite items from the original event will return alongside newly developed merchandise introduced for the Return Tour. The lineup has been curated to appeal to both longtime followers of the series and first-time visitors discovering the world of Silent Hill 2.

Following the event period, selected products will also be available through PARCO's official online store, Online PARCO, allowing fans in Japan and abroad to continue accessing the collection. Visitors who purchase a ticket and attend the exhibition will receive one randomly selected original Silent Hill 2 sticker from a set of three designs.

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