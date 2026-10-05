Posted in: Books, Halo, Pop Culture | Tagged: Halo: Parasite's Wake, Simon & Schuster

Explore a New Story Around The Flood With Halo: Parasite's Wake

A brand-new Halo novel is on the way as Halo: Parasite's Wake will explore an entirely new story centered around the Flood

Article Summary Halo: Parasite's Wake is a new Halo novel by Tim Lebbon, bringing a fresh Flood story to the battle for Halo.

Set during Reach's fall in 2552, the story follows Staff Sergeant Marvin Mobuto after Pillar of Autumn reaches Halo.

Mobuto leads brig survivors across the ringworld, facing Covenant forces while trying to regroup with UNSC allies.

As war spreads over Halo's secrets, the Flood erupts from below and turns the conflict into pure survival horror.

Simon & Schuster dropped new details for the next Halo novel on the way, as we learn a new chapter about The Flood in Halo: Parasite's Wake. Written by Tim Lebbon, this story takes place on a very different piece of the war between Humans and the Covenant, with a squad that isn't exactly top-notch, finding themselves in a spot that could help change the tides in ways they can't calculate. We have more details about the book for you here as it arrives on October 20 for $19.

Visit a New Branch Of The Flood Lore in Halo: Parasite's Wake

2552. As the planet Reach falls to the alien alliance known as the Covenant, a lone human ship—the UNSC Pillar of Autumn—fled into slipspace and has arrived at a place that could change the course of this decades-long war. An ancient, mysterious ringworld: Halo. With human forces scattered across the surface of this immense alien construct, Staff Sergeant Marvin Mobuto must now lead his fellow crewmates—survivors from the ship's brig—back to the Autumn's crash site to rally and regroup with their allies.

Desertion, drunk and disorderly, and murder are only a few of the charges that Mobuto's squad carries—and keeping them in line might prove to be just as difficult as surviving the zealous, entrenched Covenant warriors who believe they have found the gateway to paradise. But as war rages across the ring's landscape for control of the installation's weapons and secrets, a far more terrible threat from deep within Halo's underworld is hellishly unleashed that transforms this conflict into a desperate battle of survival for UNSC and Covenant alike…

About the Author

Tim Lebbon is the New York Times bestselling horror, dark fantasy, and thriller author of Secret Lives of the Dead, Eden, Coldbrook, The Silence (now a Netflix original film starring Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka), and the Relics trilogy. He has also written many acclaimed movie novelizations and tie-ins, including for Star Wars, Alien, Predator, Hellboy, Firefly, and 30 Days of Night. Tim has won a World Fantasy Award, four British Fantasy Awards, a Bram Stoker Award, a Shocker Award, a Dragon Award, and a Scribe Award, and has also been a finalist for the International Horror Guild Award. He lives with his family in Wales, United Kingdom.

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