Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: EZQuest

EZQuest Has Officially Released Three New Pro Series Hubs

EZQuest has some new options for people looking for cable management and extra ports with three new Pro Series Hub options.

Article Summary EZQuest has launched three new Pro Series Hubs, giving laptop and PC users more ports and cleaner cable management.

The EZQuest 5-in-1 Hub delivers essential display, data, and power connections in a slim, travel-ready design.

EZQuest’s USB4 Dual Display 8-in-1 Hub adds fast data transfer, dual-display support, and strong power delivery.

The EZQuest 12-in-1 Hub packs display, networking, audio, data, and power ports into a compact desktop-friendly setup.

EZQuest has revealed three new items for those looking for better cable management and additional ports, including new options for their Pro Series Hubs. The shorthand is that they have created a 5-in-1, an 8-in-1, and a 12-in-1, all of which offer different kinds of solutions that primarily come up for laptop users. Or for PC users who need everything connected but don't have the cash for a more expensive dock or the space to add more ports to the tower. Essentially providing more options for people who need easier access. We have more details on all three options below, as they're currently available on their website and on Amazon.

EZQuest Pro Series Hub: 12-in-1

The EZQuest Pro Series USB-C Multimedia Dual HDMI 4K 60Hz 12-in-1 Hub adds premium ports for displays, data, networking, audio, and power—ideal for Windows or any USB-C/USB4/Thunderbolt device. With its compact, travel-ready design and Detachable 19.6-inch (50 cm) nylon-braided USB-C cable, you can organize your desk your way for a clean, clutter-free workspace.

5-in-1

The EZQuest Pro Series USB-C 5-in-1 Multimedia Hub adds essential ports for displays, data, and power-perfect for Mac, Windows, or any USB-C/USB4/Thunderbolt device. Designed for professionals on the go, it features a slim, travel-ready design and a Detachable 19.6-inch (50 cm) nylon-braided USB-C cable for the best clutter-free desk organization.

8-in-1

Take full advantage of your Mac, Windows, or any USB-C/USB4/Thunderbolt-equipped laptop with the EZQuest Pro Series USB4 Dual Display 8-in-1 Hub, powered by the advanced Intel Hoover Ridge JHL8140 USB4/TB4 chipset for unmatched performance and reliability. Designed for power users, this hub delivers advanced dual-display support, high-speed data transfer, and robust power delivery in a compact, travel-ready form factor. Featuring a detachable 19.6-inch (50 cm) nylon-braided USB 4 cable, it allows flexible placement and the best clutter-free desk organization—perfect for any workspace setup.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!