Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology, Tokyo Game Show | Tagged: ClubSport, F1, Fanatec

Fanatec Announces The New ClubSport F1 Racing System

Fanatec unveiled their brand-new racing wheel and system ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2026 called the ClubSport F1 Racing System

Article Summary Fanatec unveiled the new ClubSport F1 Racing System ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2026, built for serious sim racers.

The Fanatec ClubSport DD+ Wheel Base delivers up to 18 Nm of torque and FullForce effects for immersive realism.

Fanatec’s ClubSport F1 V3 Steering Wheel adds a forged carbon finish, wider grip, OLED display, and refined controls.

Priced at $1,220, the Fanatec ClubSport F1 Racing System supports Fanatec pedals, shifters, and racing accessories.

Fanatec, the racing hardware subsidiary of CORSAIR, announced a new system ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2026, as they introduced the ClubSport F1 Racing System. This was designed to look and feel like the modern racing wheels you find in F1 cars, featuring 18 Nm torque and FullForce technology, giving you a realistic racing option across all your games and simulators for an accurate experience. We have more details and images from the company below, as it's currently available through their website for $1,220.

Gain The Advantage Around the Virtual Track With Fanatec's ClubSport F1 Racing System

The new ClubSport F1 Racing System replaces the ClubSport Racing Wheel F1, which is widely used by professional sim racers for training. The new system retains the ClubSport DD+ Wheel Base and introduces the exclusive ClubSport F1 V3 Steering Wheel. The ClubSport DD+ features a high-performance direct-drive motor, delivering up to 18 Nm of holding torque for realistic force feedback, combined with FullForce technology that adds immersive, telemetry-based effects. It is compatible with the full range of Fanatec pedals, shifters, and accessories, providing a premium foundation for competitive and realistic sim racing.

The new steering wheel is based on the ClubSport Formula V3, with an exclusive Formula 1-inspired color scheme and forged carbon finish. Refined through years of competitive sim racing, the wheel is wider than its predecessor, providing a more natural driving position and improved comfort. Alongside the 15 RGB LEDs and 2.7" white OLED display, the ClubSport F1 V3 wheel features two 7-way FunkySwitches, rotary dials, and 12-way switches, all refined to improve tactility and precision in the heat of racing.

The ClubSport F1 Racing System also comes preinstalled with an exclusive version of the Podium Advanced Paddle Module. Its upper and middle paddles feature the same forged carbon fiber finish as the wheel, complemented by anodized black aluminum on the lower analog paddles.

"The ClubSport Racing Wheel F1 has been an important product for Fanatec, particularly through its use at the highest level of competitive sim racing", said Tobias Stelzer, VP & General Manager at Fanatec. "With the ClubSport F1 Racing System, we're bringing further refinements to the wheel, while retaining the direct drive performance that drivers already know from the ClubSport DD+. We're looking forward to putting it in people's hands for the first time at Tokyo Game Show."

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