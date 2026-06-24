Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: fandom, SDCC 2026, The Coverups

Fandom Party Returns To SDCC Featuring The Coverups

Fandom is bringing back their annual party for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, featuring the supergroup rock band The Coverups as the headliner

Article Summary Fandom returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with its ninth annual Fandom Party at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel.

The Coverups, featuring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, will headline the Fandom Party on July 23.

Fandom Party sponsors include Halo: Campaign Evolved, -196 Vodka Seltzer, and Z2 Comics with special activations.

Guests can expect Halo gameplay, themed photo ops, Japanese-inspired drinks, and exclusive ...And Out Comes the Wolf merch.

Fandom has announced it will return to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for its annual party, featuring supergroup rock band The Coverups (featuring Green Day's frontman Billie Joe Armstrong) as the headliner act. The ninth annual Fandom Party will take place at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, July 23, from 7-11pm, which will be presented by Xbox's Halo: Campaign Evolved, as well as Suntory Global Spirits' -196 Vodka Seltzer, and Z2 Comics, who will be showing off the graphic novel and film ...And Out Comes the Wolf. We have more details below for those looking to attend.

The Coverups Will Headline The Fandom Party For SDCC 2026

The Coverups are a high‑energy cover band featuring Billie Joe Armstrong and longtime collaborators and friends. Formed in 2018 in California, the band offers intimate, playful performances of classic rock, punk, and alternative hits, paying homage to the songs and artists that shaped the band's musical lives. With a lineup including Jason White, Chris Dugan, and Bill Schneider, The Coverups bring a spontaneous, fan‑friendly energy to every show, delivering legendary rock hits from Ramones and The Clash to David Bowie, The Cure, and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

The Fandom Party has officially cemented itself as the ultimate convention-week celebration, bringing all types of fans – including industry partners, celebrities, and influencers – under one roof to celebrate the entertainment, gaming, and pop culture universes they love most. Fans should keep an eye on Fandom's social channels for more details on how they can enter to attend. To kick off convention go-ers experience right, Fandom has mapped out an immersive night at the center of fan culture, treating guests to a variety of activations:

Step Into the Halo Universe: Dive into a dedicated Halo-themed play zone where attendees can get hands-on with Halo: Campaign Evolved starting the very night of the party, ahead of its official global launch on July 28. Fans can also step inside a custom Halo-themed photo booth to completely immerse themselves in the legendary gaming universe.

Dive into a dedicated Halo-themed play zone where attendees can get hands-on with Halo: Campaign Evolved starting the very night of the party, ahead of its official global launch on July 28. Fans can also step inside a custom Halo-themed photo booth to completely immerse themselves in the legendary gaming universe. -196 Freeze Point: Inspired by Japan's beloved konbini culture, -196 brings an authentic taste of Japan to Comic Con where attendees can explore vibrant flavors, snap share-worthy photos, and enjoy real, fruit-forward refreshments.

Inspired by Japan's beloved konbini culture, -196 brings an authentic taste of Japan to Comic Con where attendees can explore vibrant flavors, snap share-worthy photos, and enjoy real, fruit-forward refreshments. Custom Merch by Z2 Comics: Longtime pop-culture partner Z2 Comics returns to the party, offering attendees exclusive, custom-designed merchandise that celebrates the upcoming graphic novel and feature film, …And Out Comes the Wolf.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!