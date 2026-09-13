Posted in: Final Fantasy, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Square Enix | Tagged: CD, Final Fantasy Resonance

Final Fantasy Resonance Puts Massive CD Soundtrack On Pre-Order

The official soundtrack for Final Fantasy Resonance is up for pre-order, coming out on multiple CDs this November after the game's launch.

Article Summary Final Fantasy Resonance official soundtrack is now up for pre-order on CD, with the four-disc set arriving in November.

The Final Fantasy Resonance soundtrack features 120 tracks, mixing classic Final Fantasy Brave Exvius music and new songs.

Square Enix and Laced Records are releasing the Final Fantasy Resonance CD soundtrack for €28 after the game launches.

Final Fantasy Resonance follows Rain, Lasswell, and Fina as they chase Veritas of the Dark to save the Crystals.

Square Enix has teamed up with Laced Records for a new official soundtrack release for Final Fantasy Resonance, as they're bringing it all to CD. The album will consist of 120 tracks spread across four CDs, offering a cavalcade of music to listen to, a mix of original tracks and classics from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. The album is currently up for pre-order for €28, set to be released sometime in November, shortly after the main game comes out on October 22.

Final Fantasy Resonance Puts Massive CD Soundtrack On Pre-Order

The original soundtrack for Final Fantasy Resonance, the latest installment of the "Dot Final Fantasy" series developed around the concept, "What if Final Fantasy had continued to evolve while remaining in its original pixel-art style?" Featuring 120 tracks across four CDs, the soundtrack includes music from the smartphone game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius alongside 33 newly added tracks created for Final Fantasy Resonance. Enjoy the music that brings to life the story surrounding the Crystals, presented in stunning HD-2D graphics.

About Final Fantasy Resonance

The Kingdom of Knights, Grandshelt. Its people lived peaceful lives, blessed by the power of crystals. Rain, commander of the airship squadron, receives a royal decree—investigate the Earth Shrine, where the magical barrier protecting it has waned, and determine the cause together with Lasswell, his childhood friend and deputy commander. Upon reaching the innermost chamber of the shrine, the two encounter a mysterious man clad in black armor. Overwhelmed by his immense power, Rain and Lasswell are defeated, and the Earth Crystal is shattered before their eyes. Though Rain and Lasswell narrowly survive, their airship is wrecked, and their comrades have fallen…

When Rain and Lasswell return, they find Grandshelt under attack by the armored man—Veritas of the Dark. They manage to rescue the king, but once again suffer a crushing defeat. To protect the remaining Crystals scattered across the world, Rain and Lasswell set out on a journey in pursuit of Veritas of the Dark, joined by Fina, the mysterious girl they met in Grandshelt. At this moment, none of them could have imagined the turbulent fate that awaited them. And so, their quest began…

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