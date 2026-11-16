Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: final fantasy vii remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Material Ultimania, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts Is Coming to Paperback

Square Enix has confirmed an English-language paperback edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts, to be released on March 16, 2027.

Article Summary Square Enix will release an English paperback of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts on March 16, 2027.

The Final Fantasy VII novel explores Aerith and Tifa’s pasts, adding emotional depth to the Remake storyline.

Kazushige Nojima expands Final Fantasy VII lore as Aerith and Tifa share memories while traveling beyond Midgar.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Dear Destiny launches the same day, continuing both heroines’ stories with a bonus tale.

Square Enix has confirmed that the novel Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts will receive an English-language edition as the title goes to paperback. Originally released in hardcover in 2023, this new paperback edition will give new readers a chance to delve into an expanded story featuring the backstory for the game's beloved heroines, Tifa Lockhart and Aerith Gainsborough. What's more, the paperback edition will be released simultaneously with the highly anticipated sequel, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Dear Destiny. You can read about both books below, as they'll be released on March 16, 2027.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Traces of Two Pasts

Although having met only days before, during the earth-shattering sequence of events that led to their escape from Midgar, Aerith and Tifa have already formed a tentative friendship based on mutual trust and respect. As they continue on their journey with Cloud, Barret, and Red XIII, the two women open up to each other further, exchanging stories from their pasts. By turns exciting, humorous, and poignant, this work from Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts writer Kazushige Nojima brings greater depth to the characters of Aerith and Tifa, and to the world of Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: Dear Destiny (Hardcover Edition)

The life stories of Aerith Gainsborough and Tifa Lockhart leading up to the main narrative of Final Fantasy VII continue in this sequel to the global hit novel Traces of Two Pasts. Tifa struggles with painful memories of Nibelheim while trying to both make a living at Seventh Heaven and evade the Turks' investigation into Avalanche. Aerith finds a place for herself selling flowers in Midgar, all the while wondering and worrying about the absence of someone very dear to her. And an angel takes flight from a run-down church, leading to a reunion in the Sector 7 slums that will set the wheels of destiny in motion. This volume also includes a bonus short story set during Cloud's time as a Shinra trooper.

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