Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Find Familiar Spirits, Justin Ware, Matthew Lillard, Quest’s End, whiskey

Find Familiar Spirits Announces Quest's End Revenant Whiskey

Find Familiar Spirits has revealed the latest addition to the line of Quest’s End whiskeys, as they delve into the undead with Revenant

Article Summary Find Familiar Spirits unveils Quest’s End Revenant, the eighth chapter and Season Two finale of Dawn of the Unbound Gods.

Revenant is Find Familiar Spirits’ first Infinity Blend, uniting select past Quest’s End whiskeys into one layered spirit.

Master Blender Molly Troupe crafts notes of caramel, maple, toasted oats, amaretto, and honeycomb in Revenant.

Find Familiar Spirits pairs the $125 release with a 50ml Potion Vial and a Revenant Rattle Bones dice collab.

Find Familiar Spirits has formally unveiled the latest official addition to the Class Collection of Quest's End, as Revenant has been revealed. Serving as the eighth chapter and Season Two finale of the Dawn of the Unbound Gods saga, this is their first-ever Infinity Blend, in which they have combined select whiskeys from past Quest's End releases into a singular spirit. Paying homage to the name in a way by bringing back the blends of the past to form a new one that's more than the sum of its parts. We have more details below from the company, as it's currently on sale for $125.

Find Familiar Spirits Brings Out The Dead With Revenant

Crafted under the direction of Master Blender Molly Troupe, Revenant brings together distinct elements from the Quest's End catalog to deliver a complex, layered flavor profile featuring notes of caramel and maple on the nose alongside toasted oats, amaretto, and a hint of honeycomb on the palate. New for this release, every box of Quest's End Revenant includes a standard 750ml bottle accompanied by an additional 50ml collectible "Potion Vial."

Revenant brings Dawn of the Unbound Gods Season Two to its narrative conclusion. Written by fantasy author Andrea Stewart with custom artwork by Tyler Jacobson, Chapter 8 sees the saga's adventuring party unite in an all-out battle against the warlock-turned-revenant, Haig the Heartless.

Exclusive Dispel Dice Collaboration

To mark the occasion, Quest's End Whiskey is also launching Revenant Rattle Bones, its second dice set collaboration with Dispel Dice. Designed to elevate tabletop game nights alongside a glass of Revenant, the custom set captures the dark depths of stormy seas with a purple resin core, swirling tentacles, metallic silver inking, and the Revenant motif depicted on each die.

About Find Familiar Spirits

Founded in 2022 by actor Matthew Lillard and screenwriter/producer Justin Ware, Find Familiar Spirits is a fandom-centric spirits company dedicated to providing passionate genre enthusiasts with bespoke spirits. The company takes its name from the well-known gaming spell, reflecting the joy people find when discovering kindred spirits, both in life and over a drink.

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