Posted in: Clothing, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, shoes, sneakers

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Has Made a Pair Of Sneakers

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has created a special pair of sneakers designed to look like fire while also stashing some fire as well.

Article Summary Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has unveiled custom high-top sneakers with flame styling and hidden tongue pockets.

Each Fireball Sneaks pair is built to hold a 200mL Stash Flask, carrying up to four shots on the go.

Fans can enter at FireballSneaks.com for a chance to buy the $25 bundle, with 50 winners chosen at random.

The Fireball Cinnamon Whisky bundle includes the sneakers, Stash Flask, extra laces, and a custom shoe bag.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky has created a new pair of sneakers that you might be interested in adding to your sneaker collection. As you can see here, they have created a custom pair with a special black and red fiery look, and it also serves a double purpose by containing a secret area for a Stash Flask! You can't buy these; you need to head to a specific website to enter to win them as part of a $25 bundle. We have all the details below to help you try and snag a pair.

Sneak Some Fireball In The New Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Sneakers

The black and red high-tops feature premium Fireball branding, including signature flame detailing, but the real heat is underneath the laces. Unzip the tongue to reveal a pocket engineered to hold Fireball's newest innovation: the Stash Flask. This lightweight, flexible, resealable 200mL pouch is designed to hold up to four shots of Fireball in a compact, durable format built for portability and sharing. With Fireball Sneaks, readiness is built into the design, while the Stash Flask represents the same desire to make the most out of spur-of-the-moment plans. Together, the two give fans a new way to bring Fireball energy to backyard hangs and cookouts, turning unexpected moments into stories worth sharing.

Fans can enter via Flaviar at FireballSneaks.com for the chance to secure the ultimate fit: a pair of Fireball Sneaks and one Stash Flask for $25 (plus shipping). The entry window is open for one hour before 50 winners are randomly selected and invited to complete their purchase. Each Fireball Sneaks bundle includes:

One pair of custom Fireball Sneaks with Stash Flask compartments in each tongue

One 66-proof Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Stash Flask

One extra pair of Fireball yellow laces

One custom Fireball drawstring shoe bag so you can lace up, stash up, and rally the crew

Meanwhile, the Fireball Stash Flask is also available at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $3.99 per pouch. It comes in 42- and 66-proof offerings of Fireball . Fireball reminds consumers of legal drinking age to enjoy responsibly while bringing the heat to their next summer celebration.

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