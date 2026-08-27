Posted in: Pokémon, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Fitbit Air, Pokémon Sleep

Fitbit Air Receives Special Edition Pokémon Sleep Version

Fitbit Air has a new special Pokémon Sleep edition that links to the app for sleep and health tracking — available for pre-order now for $130 and launching mid-September.

Article Summary Google unveils the Fitbit Air Pokémon Sleep Edition, a Sleepy Blue tracker built to pair sleep tracking with Pokémon fun.

The special band keeps Fitbit Air comfort and adds Pokémon Sleep branding, with pre-orders live now for $130.

Linking Fitbit Air to Pokémon Sleep lets overnight sleep and naps power rewards, Snorlax strength, and rare sleep styles.

Google Health tracks sleep stages, offers personalized coaching, and includes a 3-month Premium trial with purchase.

Google has revealed a new edition of the Fitbit Air that will excite gamers, with a special Pokémon Sleep edition on the way. Taking cues from the title, this band comes in a special Sleepy Blue colorway, with soft blue tones and a custom silk-print label from the Pokémon Sleep brand. It does everything a normal FitBit Air does, only now you can link it to the game app to catch them all while monitoring your sleep and health. This is probably one of the best crossovers we could imagine for the band, as it mixes two items that a lot of health-conscious people have been using into one device. Hopefully, this one will allow you to have it just near the bed for sleep monitoring and won't require you to wear it all the time, or have it in bed with you in some capacity. The band is up for pre-order now for $130, set to launch min mid-September.

Gotta Sleep & Catch With The Fitbit Air Pokémon Sleep Edition

This new special-edition tracker combines Google Health and Fitbit Air's advanced sleep tracking with the playful, rewarding experience of the Pokémon Sleep app. And it's another way to get in on the fun and celebrate Pokémon's 30th anniversary this year. When you're wearing a device to sleep, it should feel comfortable and weightless. Like the original Fitbit Air, this new Special Edition Pokémon Sleep is crafted to feel light and unnoticeable on your wrist for 24/7 wear. And its micro-adjustable design makes it easy to find a comfortable fit before you head to sleep.

Speel & Health Combined In One

To improve your sleep, you need easy-to-understand data. That's where Google Health sleep tracking comes in. Using advanced algorithms, the Google Health app tracks your light and deep sleep stages each night, translating complex metrics into clear, actionable guidance. And the Google Health Coach analyzes your trends over time to help you identify what makes your sleep routine unique, giving you personalized tips so you can build better habits. Plus, every purchase of the special-edition band includes a 3-month trial of Google Health Premium, so you can unlock deeper tools and guidance to prioritize your rest.

Different Ways To Get The Most Out Of It All

When you connect your device to the Pokémon Sleep app, your sleep activity — including your overnight sleep and a nap during the day — unlocks interactive rewards. The app syncs with your Fitbit Air, using Health Connect on Android or Apple Health on iOS to pull your sleep duration stats to fuel your game, and the experience works with all Google Pixel and Fitbit wearables.

Gather Pokémon Around Snorlax: When you wake up, Pokémon with sleep types similar to yours gather around Snorlax. Research their sleeping styles to complete your Sleep Style Dex and befriend new helper Pokémon to your team.

When you wake up, Pokémon with sleep types similar to yours gather around Snorlax. Research their sleeping styles to complete your Sleep Style Dex and befriend new helper Pokémon to your team. Calculate Your Drowsy Power: The Pokémon you befriend collect Berries to raise Snorlax's Strength. When you wake up, your Sleep Score, calculated from sleep duration tracked from Google Health, multiplies Snorlax's Strength to generate "Drowsy Power."

The Pokémon you befriend collect Berries to raise Snorlax's Strength. When you wake up, your Sleep Score, calculated from sleep duration tracked from Google Health, multiplies Snorlax's Strength to generate "Drowsy Power." Discover Rare Sleep Styles: The higher your Drowsy Power, the more Pokémon — and rare sleep styles — will appear around Snorlax the next day.

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