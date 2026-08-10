Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza

Five Nights at Freddy's Will Get a Real Life Location in New Jersey

Those who want to experience Freddy Fazbear's Pizza in the real world will get the chance with an IRL Five Nights at Freddy's location.

Article Summary Five Nights at Freddy's is getting a real-life Freddy Fazbear's Pizza at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The permanent immersive Five Nights at Freddy's restaurant is set for 2027 with dining, arcade games, and stage shows.

Guests can see Freddy and the Fazbear Band, visit Foxy's Pirate Cove, and try multiplayer survival-horror experiences.

The concept brings Five Nights at Freddy's full circle, turning its ShowBiz Pizza-inspired setting into a real venue.

For years, people have been clamoring for a real-world version of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, the iconic location from the Five Nights at Freddy's video game series. Now, those dreams will be coming true, in of all locations, New Jersey. American Dream, the massive East Rutherford shopping mall, has announced plans to open an IRL pizzeria location, designed to emulate the fictitious restaurant with an entire motif that will include a selection of food, games, activities, and even the animatronic characters there to entertain you with a stage show. Here's the official announcement details:

Five Nights at Freddy's Will Get An IRL Freddy Fazbear's Pizza

American Dream is bringing the virtual world of Five Nights at Freddy's to life with the debut of the world's first permanent immersive restaurant experience, opening in 2027. Developed in collaboration with ScottGames, the experience will be a functional reimagining of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, designed to immerse guests in the world of the iconic franchise. Visitors will be able to dine at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, play arcade games, experience animatronic stage shows featuring Freddy and the Fazbear Band, visit Foxy's Pirate Cove, and step behind the curtain for immersive multiplayer survival-horror experiences. Additional details, including the official opening date and ticketing information, will be announced at a later date.

Now, frankly speaking, this idea isn't new. The entire concept of the game is a horror parody of ShowBiz Pizza, which was a really successful kids' pizza place with its own animatronic band known as The Rock-afire Explosion, until it fell into quick decline and eventually got merged into the Chuck E. Cheese franchise. So the business model exists, it just hasn't been used to its full potential in years. Adding the new horror element to the mix will make for an interesting time, as we assume that unless kids are really into the dark side of the games/films, it's basically going to be a place for adults with a sick sense of humor to hang out and get scared while chowing down on a large pepperoni pizza. We'll see if anything new is revealed, but right now it looks like it's in the early planning stages with an unknown 2027 launch date.

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