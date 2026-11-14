Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Elf on the Shelf, Flipz, Nestlé

Flipz Teams With Elf on the Shelf For a Returning Holiday Snack

Flipz has teamed up with Elf on the Shelf once again to bring back the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels limited-time flavor.

Article Summary Flipz and Elf on the Shelf reunite for the return of Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels for the 2026 holiday season.

The limited-time Elf on the Shelf snack blends salty pretzels with sweet sugar-cookie fudge, red icing, and sprinkles.

Flipz Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels are sold exclusively at Walmart in a 2.5-ounce bag through the holidays.

The Elf on the Shelf collaboration brings back a festive favorite made for snacking, sharing, gifting, and holiday cheer.

Nestlé has brought back a special edition of Flipz for the holidays, as it has once again teamed with the people behind Elf on the Shelf for the Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels. The company had previously released this limited-edition flavor last year, as they decorated the dipping to look like a candy cane, while offering a different kind of flavoring to the usual chocolatey treat. We have more details about the flavor below as it's currently being sold as a Walmart exclusive running all the way through the holidays.

Flipz Brings Back Sugar Cookie Covered Pretzels With Elf on the Shelf

Flipz Sugar Cookie Flavored Covered Pretzels are a festive take on the brand's signature chocolate-covered pretzels. The collaboration combines the brand's signature crunchy, salty pretzels with a sweet sugar-cookie-flavored fudge coating, finished with red icing and green sugar sprinkles for a snack that looks – and tastes – like the holidays. Perfect for snacking, sharing, and spreading a little extra holiday cheer! Flipz Sugar Cookie Flavored Covered Pretzels are available exclusively at Walmart in a 2.5oz bag, perfect for stocking stuffers, gifting, or enjoying as a sweet seasonal treat.

The OG of snack time and the Flipz squad. Rich milk chocolate combined with salty, crunchy pretzels makes Flipz Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels a snacking staple and favorite for all occasions. Try our delicious milk chocolate-covered pretzels and satisfy your sweet, salty, and crunchy cravings.

About Elf on a Shelf

The original elf, with its red and white suit, has been featured in films, on the stage, and even in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In homes, The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf serves as a catalyst for joy as each adoptable Scout Elf, complete with a keepsake box and storybook, helps families and communities create priceless memories together through an interactive hide-and-seek game.

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