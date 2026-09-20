Posted in: Books, Dreamworks, Pop Culture, Universal | Tagged: forgotten island, Jennifer Aquino, Penguin Random House

Forgotten Island Will Release An Audiobook Featuring Jennifer Aquino

When the film Forgotten Island comes out, it will be accompanied by an audiobook, with every character voiced by Jennifer Aquino

Article Summary Forgotten Island gets a special audiobook from Penguin Random House, Universal Pictures, and DreamWorks Animation.

Jennifer Aquino performs more than 20 voices as the sole narrator, with the adaptation produced by Matie Argiropoulos.

The Forgotten Island audiobook releases September 29 on Audible, Apple Books, Google Play, Spotify, and more.

Inspired by Filipino mythology, Forgotten Island explores friendship, family, identity, and magical island adventure.

Penguin Random House Audio has teamed with Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation to create a special audiobook version of their upcoming animated film, Forgotten Island. The book will feature Filipino-American actor Jennifer Aquino, who has been cast as the sole performer, who will take on the task of voicing over 20 characters in this adaptation, which is being produced by Matie Argiropoulos. We have more details below as the audiobook will be available on September 29 for Audible, Apple Books, Google Play, Spotify, and more, following the film's theatrical release on September 25.

Forgotten Island's Audiobook Arrives September 29

For Aquino, the opportunity carries a deeply personal connection to the story. Inspired by Filipino mythology and created by writers and directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island explores friendship, family, identity, and the rich mythology of the Philippines. As the audiobook's sole performer, Aquino draws on years of experience creating distinct voices for multiple characters, bringing all the personalities in Forgotten Island to life, from best friends Jo and Raissa to the island's fantastical creatures and colorful ensemble.

Forgotten Island follows lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa, who, while celebrating their last night together, stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali – a place filled with the magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families. Some become friends; others become foes. Joined by the well-meaning-but-hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face the Dreaded Manananggal (Tony-winning icon Lea Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. But when they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price of returning home, they must find a way to escape before they forget each other forever.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, Crazy Rich Asian).

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