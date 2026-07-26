Posted in: Events, Fortnite, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fortnitemares, halloween horror nights, universal studios

Fortnitemares Joins Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

In a surprise entry to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights lineup, Fortnite joins the event in the form of Fortnitemares.

Article Summary Fortnitemares joins Halloween Horror Nights with a new Fortnite scare zone, bringing Epic Games horror to the parks.

Guests enter Freaky Fields, a Halloween-inspired battleground packed with Fortnitemares characters and eerie surprises.

The Fortnite experience features the Battle Bus, familiar game references, and exclusive additions made for Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood offer multiple Halloween Horror Nights tickets, passes, and early access options.

Universal Studios has partnered with Epic Games to bring Fortnitemares to Halloween Horror Nights this year, as the lineup of IPs gets even more epic. The spooky version of the game Fortnite, which comes out every haunting season, will be featured in the park, along with several characters and game references for the event. All for fans of the game to enjoy as they get to explore a real-life experience. We have more details of what you can experience as it joins, Sinners, Evil Dead Burn, Hellraiser, Stranger Things, and more, starting August 28.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Jumps Out of the Bus Into Fortnitemares

Fortnite is a global ecosystem where players create, compete, and hang out with friends in an always-evolving world. It's highly anticipated fall in-game event, Fortnitemares, brings new characters and horror-themed gameplay together every year. Now, Halloween Horror Nights' fans will have the chance to "drop in" to the world of Fortnitemares, with an all-new scare zone, featuring ever-evolving and high-stakes environments. Guests will enter Freaky Fields, a Halloween-inspired living battleground, overcome with a threatening force. Throughout the scare zone, fans will encounter the Battle Bus along with familiar Fortnitemares characters – plus a few new additions exclusive to Halloween Horror Nights – as they work to escape and claim victory.

Universal Orlando Resort guests can experience the terror again and again with the purchase of a Halloween Horror Nights Fear Pass, with this year's options including the Rush of Fear, Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass. Guests can also take advantage of the enhanced Scream Early add-on ticket, which gives guests admission to Universal Studios Florida starting at 2 p.m. with early access to select haunted houses before the event officially starts. Annual and Seasonal Passholders can save on select single-night August and September event tickets, and Premier Passholders receive one complimentary Halloween Horror Nights event admission (reservations required; subject to availability).

At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests can choose from a variety of ticket options, including General Admission, Universal Express, R.I.P. Tour, Day/Night, After 2 P.M. Day/Night and the Early Access Ticket that provides entry to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change). Plus, the popular Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass allow guests to experience scares again and again throughout the season.

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