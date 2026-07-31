Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: French's, McCormick & Company, National Mustard Day

French's Reveals Plans For National Mustard Day 2026

French's is getting in on the National Mustard Day festivities with their own plans, as they celebrate the official flavor holiday.

Article Summary French's is celebrating National Mustard Day 2026 with special promotions, giveaways, and a museum milestone.

French's Goomi's Green Mustard will be inducted into the National Mustard Museum as its first green mustard.

On August 1, French's fans can save $1 on Instacart when spending $2 on mustard and get a free gift.

Festival guests in Middleton can also score French's Goomi's Green Mustard and a themed topper while supplies last.

McCormick & Company revealed today that they are planning something for National Mustard Day 2026 involving French's. First off, the Goomi's Green Mustard that was created in collaboration with Illumination's Minions & Monsters will be inducted into the National Mustard Museum. Specifically, as the first green mustard in the museum's history. To mark the occasion, they want to give mustard fans a free gift. If you buy one of their mustards through Instacart on Saturday, August 1, and spend at least $2 on it, you'll save $1 and get a free gift with any qualifying purchase while supplies last. We have more details about all of this below.

National Mustard Day 2026 Gets a Visit From French's

Introduced earlier this summer as part of French's collaboration with Illumination's Minions & Monsters, French's Goomi's Green Mustard transformed the brand's iconic Classic Yellow Mustard into the first-ever green French's mustard while delivering the same signature tangy flavor. Now, the limited-edition condiment, inspired by the film's breakout monster star, has earned its permanent place in the world's largest mustard collection. Illumination's Minions & Monsters, the new chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history, is in theaters now.

To mark the occasion, French's is offering an exclusive one-day National Mustard Day offer through Instacart on August 1. French's Mustard fans can enjoy a limited-time Instacart offer: spend $2 on any French's Mustard product and save $1. Shoppers will also receive a free French's gift with any purchase, available while supplies last. Fans attending the National Mustard Museum's annual National Mustard Day Festival on August 1, 2026, will also have the chance to take home French's Goomi's Green Mustard and an exclusive Minions & Monsters-inspired topper, while supplies last.

"French's has been part of summer traditions for more than a century, and this year we made mustard history with the first green mustard of its kind," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at McCormick & Company, Inc. "National Mustard Day is the perfect moment to celebrate the fans who make French's part of their cookouts, gatherings and tables everywhere."

"The National Mustard Museum is home to thousands of mustards from around the world, and French's Goomi's Green Mustard represents a truly historic addition to our collection," said Barry Levenson, Founder and Curator of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin. "We're thrilled to welcome the first green mustard into our museum and celebrate this one-of-a-kind addition with visitors during National Mustard Day."

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