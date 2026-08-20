Posted in: Events, Halloween, Pop Culture | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Horror Inc., Jason Vorhees, thirteenth floor

Friday The 13th Will Have Its Own Haunted Attraction This Halloween

Thirteenth Floor announced a new Friday the 13th attraction, as Jason Universe: Survive The Night throws patrons into the horror franchise.

Article Summary Friday the 13th fans can enter Jason Universe: Survive The Night, an official haunted attraction at Thirteenth Floor.

The interactive Friday the 13th experience puts guests face-to-face with Jason Voorhees as they try to survive.

Jason Universe: Director's Cut lets visitors choose how Jason attacks, flipping the script in a rare role-reversal.

Select Thirteenth Floor locations hosting the Friday the 13th attraction include Denver, Austin, Phoenix, and more.

Friday the 13th fans will be getting their own interactive haunted attraction for Halloween, as Jason Universe: Survive The Night comes to Thirteenth Floor locations. Working together with Horror Inc., the two have created an interactive horror attraction in which you'll come face to face with Jason Voorhees, running for your lives as the iconic slasher is hunting you down until the bitter end. What's more, they've also created Jason Universe: Director's Cut, where you and others will be camp counselors who hunt Jason down to survive in a role reversal that is unlike any other. You can read about both below from the company, as they will be at select 13FEG attractions in Denver, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, Green Bay, Minneapolis, New Orleans, and Nashville.

Get Thrown Into Friday the 13th With Jason Universe: Survive The Night

Jason Voorhees, the world's most feared slasher from the Friday the 13th franchise, has stabbed his way through your nightmares for years. This Halloween season, get ready to finally come face-to-face with Jason. He's coming for you. You'll feel his terrifying presence around each turn. Keep moving, and somehow, Jason's already ahead of you. When his mask emerges from the darkness, he's close enough to count every crack and scratch. You can't outsmart him. And there's nowhere to hide. Once you see him, it's too late. Your only hope is that you make it to morning in Jason Universe: Survive the Night! This is an officially licensed Jason Universe walkthrough haunted attraction. TM & Horror, Inc.

Jason Universe: Director's Cut

A camp counselor leads your group into a rustic cabin, and for the first time all night, you feel like you have the upper hand. The counselors have been tracking Jason, so they know what's coming next and are about to hand control of how Jason will attack over to you. You see a screen light up in the dark, and four buttons nearby are labeled: Panic, Slash. Strike. Stalk. Each one controls how Jason will attack next, and the choice is yours. You are the director of Jason's next scene. His victims will never know that strangers in a cabin decided their fate. Your group gets a moment in the director's chair, but never forget that Jason controls the rest of the night. Extremely limited availability each night. Directors leave with a limited-edition collectible "Jason Universe: Director's Cut" patch.

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