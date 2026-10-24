Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Pop Culture | Tagged: from one side of the show to the other, london, mcm

From One Side Of MCM London October 2026 To The Other (VIDEO)

From One Side Of MCM London October 2026 To The Other in rather shaky video...

Article Summary Watch a shaky walk-through video from one side of MCM London Comic Con October 2026 to the other on a packed Saturday.

Expect huge crowds, a longer 17-minute route than planned, and a chaotic finish after an iPad knock at the end.

MCM London Comic Con was full of catch-ups with comic creators, fans, writers, and familiar faces across the show.

Get a quick reminder of MCM London Comic Con’s rise into the UK’s biggest pop culture convention at ExCeL London.

It's that time, a day late, From One Side Of The Show for MCM London October 2026, happening this weekend, on YouTube, and it is possible I made a mistake by choosing Saturday rather than Friday to do this, which is also why it's seventeen minutes long rather than ten. There were lots and lots and lots of people, and I made my way through most of them just about… until the very end when my iPad was knocked from my hand. It survived, thankfully; hence this… it is also possible that I (and a few others I spoke to) were a leeeeetle worse for wear. Try not to judge me too harshly, okay?

It was also very fun to catch up with old friends, comic creators, fans, and writers, and to keep bumping into all manner of people. It even gave my daughter a different perspective on who her father was, which was also fun. If you do see me around at this show, or any show, do say hi; I will always love it, and you never know, you might even end up on one of these videos… if it's not too busy.

MCM London Comic Con is the UK's largest pop culture convention, held twice a year at ExCeL London in the Royal Docks. It began in 2002 as the London Movies, Comics, and Media Expo, founded by Paul Miley and Bryan Cooney, expanded from one or two days to the current three-day format and grew into one of the biggest events of its kind in the UK. It moved from one hall to taking over the whole ExCeL Centre, before being bought by Reed and added to their collection of shows, including NYCC and ECCC.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!