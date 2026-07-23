Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Games, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: fables, hard rock, sdcc, Telltale, The Wolf Among Us

From The Fabled 'Wolf Among Us Remastered' SDCC Party At Hard Rock

From the fabled 'Wolf Among Us Remastered' San Diego Comic-Con Party at Hard Rock

Article Summary Wolf Among Us Remastered made a splash at San Diego Comic-Con with a chill Hard Rock party at the 207 Bar.

Guests got two drink tickets, light appetisers, cookies, and a cool air-conditioned break from the con floor.

Attendees played a Wolf Among Us Remastered demo while original and new developers chatted and guided fans.

The 2026 remaster revives Telltale’s Fables-inspired noir thriller, with Bigby Wolf returning later this year.

Friend of Bleeding Cool Isabelle Carty stopped by The Wolf Among Us Remastered Party at San Diego Comic-Con today and shared the vibes with a handy dandy camera…

But it's more than just the drinks…

Another friend of Bleeding Cool, Jessie Rusu, also told us, "Really nice, chill environment (with much-needed air conditioning) at the 207 Bar at the Hard Rock. You get two drink tickets upon arrival, plus light appetisers and cookies to snack on before you sit down and take a breather, which is much appreciated at con. We got to play a demo of the new version of the game, and some of the developers of both the original and new versions were on hand, helping people through the walkthrough or just to nerd out about the beloved game. You get a swag bag when you leave with a poster, a bucket hat, and some stickers."

The Wolf Among Us Remastered is a 2026 remastered edition of Telltale Games' 2013 episodic narrative adventure game. Described aa a dark, neon-noir detective thriller inspired by Bill Willingham and Mark Buckingham's Fables comic series published by DC/Vertigo. And handily, Mark Buckingham is at San Diego Comic-Con this week, where he is presenting at the Eisner Awards (that's not a leak.) In the game, fairy-tale characters live secretly among humans in modern-day New York, in a place called Fabletown, and players control Bigby Wolf , the sheriff who investigates brutal murders that threaten the community. It is s cheduled for release during the American holiday season towards the end of the year. Maybe they can get Mark Buckingham to come along and have a go? He's right there folks…

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