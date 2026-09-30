Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: From the Library of Jurgen Leitner, Jonathan Sims, Premee Mohamed, Rusty Quill, The Magnus Archives

From the Library of Jurgen Leitner Arrives on October 27

A new horror novel tied to The Magnus Archives is on the way, as From the Library of Jurgen Leitner will arrive on October 27

Article Summary From the Library of Jurgen Leitner, a new The Magnus Archives horror novel, releases October 27 from Random House Worlds.

Written by Premee Mohamed, Jonathan Sims, and Rusty Quill, the novel explores Leitner’s deadly occult library.

Forbidden books promise terrifying knowledge, but opening the wrong volume in From the Library of Jurgen Leitner can kill.

Hugh Franklin and Sebastian Everett uncover dark secrets as their parallel stories entwine inside Leitner’s perilous archive.

Random House Worlds revealed an all-new book tied to The Magnus Archives, as From the Library of Jurgen Leitner will be released on October 27. Written collectively by Premee Mohamed, Jonathan Sims, and Rusty Quill, this all-new horror novel dives into the library of an enigmatic collector, where many a book of the occult can be found and is heavily guarded. Those who dare to study forbidden knowledge, with the warning that opening the wrong volume can come at a fatal cost. We have more details about the book from the publisher below, as it's up for pre-order for $30.

From the Library of Jurgen Leitner (The Magnus Archives)

Enter the library of an enigmatic collector, where occult books are guarded and researched at a fatal cost, fear comes before the fall. In the winding, perilous corridors of Jurgen Leitner's private library, you never know what you'll find. A starving cookbook. An ancient scroll that casts cool, predatory breezes. A cloth-bound hardback that compels you to DIG, DIG, DIG, DIG. Free, these books are more than simply unnerving—they're deadly. But the library keeps their dangers in check and their would-be readers safe. . . . Or so Leitner claims.

For two of his employees, the risks are worth it. Hugh Franklin, research assistant, has finally found a place he belongs, where his skill in translation is valued, even if his employer is a bit odd. Sebastian Everett, acquisition specialist, can indulge his arcane ambitions, even if it means pretending to care about Leitner's mission. Though their tenures at the library were years apart, Hugh and Sebastian's stories unfold in parallel, and their footsteps echo down the same eerie aisles, caught in a web spun long before either ever heard the name "Jurgen Leitner." Will they find a way out . . . or will the library consume them before it's too late?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!