Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: From the Library of Jurgen Leitner (The Magnus Archives), horror, Random House Worlds, The Magnus Archives

From the Library of Jurgen Leitner (The Magnus Archives) Announced

A new horror novel called From the Library of Jurgen Leitner (The Magnus Archives), based on the podcast, will arrive on October 27.

Article Summary From the Library of Jurgen Leitner, a new The Magnus Archives horror novel, arrives October 27 from Random House Worlds.

Premee Mohamed, Jonathan Sims, and Rusty Quill bring eldritch terror to Jurgen Leitner’s deadly occult library.

The story follows Hugh Franklin and Sebastian Everett as their lives intertwine across the library’s perilous corridors.

From the Library of Jurgen Leitner is up for pre-order now, promising eerie mysteries, cursed books, and fatal secrets.

Random House Worlds revealed a brand new horror novel coming this October, as From the Library of Jurgen Leitner (The Magnus Archives) has been announced. The book is based on the popular horror fiction podcast, The Magnus Archives, as Premee Mohamed, Jonathan Sims, and Rusty Quill have created an amazing story that will keep you guessing as to what's really going on until the very end. We have more details about the plot of the book below, as it's currently up for pre-order for $30, set to be released on October 27.

From the Library of Jurgen Leitner (The Magnus Archives)

Enter the library of an enigmatic collector, where occult books are guarded and researched at a fatal cost, with this uncanny eldritch horror novel from Nebula Award–winning author Premee Mohamed and The Magnus Archives' Jonathan Sims. Fear comes before the fall.

In the winding, perilous corridors of Jurgen Leitner's private library, you never know what you'll find. A starving cookbook. An ancient scroll that casts cool, predatory breezes. A cloth-bound hardback that compels you to DIG, DIG, DIG, DIG. Free, these books are more than simply unnerving—they're deadly. But the library keeps their dangers in check and their would-be readers safe…

Or so Leitner claims.

For two of his employees, the risks are worth it. Hugh Franklin, research assistant, has finally found a place he belongs, where his skill in translation is valued, even if his employer is a bit odd. Sebastian Everett, acquisition specialist, can indulge his arcane ambitions, even if it means pretending to care about Leitner's mission. Though their tenures at the library were years apart, Hugh and Sebastian's stories unfold in parallel, and their footsteps echo down the same eerie aisles, caught in a web spun long before either ever heard the name "Jurgen Leitner."

Will they find a way out . . . or will the library consume them before it's too late?

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