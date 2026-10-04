Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: cocoa pebbles, fruity pebbles, Post Consumer Brands

Fruity & Cocoa Pebbles Has Brought Back Naughty & Nice List Flavors

Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles have brought back two iconic limited-time flavors: the Naughty List and Nice List options for the holidays.

Article Summary Pebbles brings back holiday favorites Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles and Nice List Fruity Pebbles for a limited time.

Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles adds marshmallows to the classic chocolate cereal made with real cocoa and gluten-free rice.

Nice List Fruity Pebbles features festive red and green pieces with marshmallows and the brand’s signature fruity flavor.

These seasonal Pebbles cereals deliver a fun holiday breakfast option and should be arriving on store shelves soon.

Post Consumer Brands has decided to bring back a couple of flavors for both Fruity and Cocoa Pebbles, as the Naughty and Nice List flavors are back for the holidays. As you can see below, they have brought back both for a limited time, as they are basically the cereals you know and love with added marshmallows and a change of color, with the Cocoa flavor looking like coal, while the Fruity version looks like holiday colors. They still taste as both flavors should; it's just a fun way to bring some holiday spirit to your breakfast if you enjoy their brand. We have more details below as they should be hitting shelves shortly.

Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles with Marshmallows & Nice List Fruity Pebbles with Marshmallows

Get into the holiday spirit with not one, but two new limited-edition cereals: Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles with Marshmallows and Nice List Fruity Pebbles with Marshmallows. Whether you've been naughty, nice, or somewhere in between, there's a festive option to match.

Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles with Marshmallows: Post Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles make being on the naughty list a good thing! Celebrate the holiday season with a gluten-free cereal the whole family will love. This chocolate-flavored puffed rice cereal is made with real cocoa and is perfect as part of a morning breakfast, an on-the-go snack, or holiday baking recipes. A sweetened crispy rice cereal for anyone who wants to start their day in a chocolatey way.

Post Naughty List Cocoa Pebbles make being on the naughty list a good thing! Celebrate the holiday season with a gluten-free cereal the whole family will love. This chocolate-flavored puffed rice cereal is made with real cocoa and is perfect as part of a morning breakfast, an on-the-go snack, or holiday baking recipes. A sweetened crispy rice cereal for anyone who wants to start their day in a chocolatey way. Pebbles Nice List Fruity Pebbles with Marshmallows: Are you on the nice list this year? Nice List Fruity Pebbles gluten-free cereal certainly is! This festive, colorful cereal is available in a limited-edition red and green variety perfect for the holiday season. A sweetened crispy rice cereal with intense fruity flavor, with its delicious taste has been a family favorite for over 50 years!

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