Posted in: Books, Funko, Pop Culture | Tagged: A Court of Thorns and Roses

Funko Gives A Court of Thorns and Roses The Bitty POP! Treatment

Funko is giving A Court of Thorns and Roses the Bitty POP! treatment, with two book displays coming for the holidays.

Article Summary Funko is giving Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses series the Bitty POP! Books treatment for the holidays.

Two Target-exclusive displays spotlight A Court of Thorns and Roses and A Court of Mist and Fury with fan-favorite characters.

Each Funko Bitty POP! Book Box includes a detailed court location, mini figures, and a Prythian-shaped bookmark.

Funko's ACOTAR Bitty POP! collectibles are up for pre-order now at Target for $20 each, ahead of a January 2027 release.

Funko has decided to create two special book displays this holiday season, as they are giving the Bitty POP! treatment to Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses series. Technically, they are doing two of these, as you can see from the images here, as they have taken the first novel, as well as A Court of Mist and Fury. Both feature fan-favorite characters including Feyre, Rhysand, Tamlin, Cassian, and more, as they have worked to create intricately detailed locations from the novels such as Spring Court Manor and Moonstone Palace. Each book-inspired collectible box will also come with its own figural bookmark shaped like Prythian! We have some of the finer details about them below: they are being sold as Target exclusives, are up for pre-order starting today for $20 each, and have a release date of January 10, 2027.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Shrinks Down To a Funko Bitty POP!

The world of POP! is getting bigger—and smaller—with Bitty POP! collectibles! Expand your POP! Books collection with this exclusive A Court of Thorns and Roses Bitty POP! Book Box, featuring Bitty POP! Town Spring Court Manor, Bitty POP! Feyre – Solstice, Bitty POP! Rhysand with Wings, Bitty POP! Tamlin, Bitty POP! Lucien, and a Prythian-shaped figural bookmark! Bitty POP! figures are packaged in hard acrylic display cases with detachable bottom lids.

The detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, to which the Bitty POP! figures are adhered. Remove Bitty POP! Feyre – Solstice, Bitty POP! Rhysand with Wings, Bitty POP! Tamlin, and Bitty POP! Lucien from their display cases so they can step inside the Bitty POP! Town! The collectible Bitty Box is approximately 4.3 in W x 6.3 in H x 3.5 in D (10.9 cm W x 16 cm H x 8.9 cm D). Vinyl figures are approximately 0.9 and 2 in (2.3 and 5.1 cm) tall.

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