Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Fuzzy's Taco Shop Brings Back Its Halloween Menu

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has brought back the Halloween menu, including items such as the Draco Taco and Drac 'A Rita, with new additions.

Article Summary Fuzzy’s Taco Shop revives its Halloween menu with the returning Draco Taco II and the bloody Drac a ’Rita.

New Fuzzy’s Taco Shop spooky-season items include the Draco’rrito and Midnight Matador cocktail for limited time.

The Halloween lineup features vampiro-style sauce, crispy textures, bold cheese, and a $5 Modelo draft option.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop also celebrates National Taco Day on October 6 with $2 Original Tacos and scratch-off rewards.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop has decided to celebrate the spooky season once again, as they have brought back their Halloween menu with a few special options. Treating it as a sequel, they have brought back their Draco Taco II, looking like a vampire treat, as well as the Drac 'A Rita for those who want their drinks to look extra bloody. As well as adding the Draco'rrito, the Midnight Matador, and other offerings for you to enjoy. We have more details from the company about the new foods as they'll only be around for a limited time.

Halloween Returns to Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The sequel takes everything that made the Draco Taco and Drac 'A Rita a hit the first time around and sinks its teeth in even deeper for round two. Whether guests prefer their Halloween rolled, folded, dipped, frozen, or on the rocks, Fuzzy's is ready to feed the fright with vampiro-style sauce back at the center of the action and plenty of heat, crunch, and after-dark mischief to go around. Prefer your Halloween plans with fewer fangs? A $5 Modelo draft beer keeps things classic while Draco is in town.

Draco Taco II ($4.69): The legend bares its fangs again, this time with a crispy red shell tucked inside a melted cheese-topped flour tortilla, filled with seasoned ground beef, garlic sauce, spicy vampiro-style sauce, avocado, feta, cilantro, and lime.

The legend bares its fangs again, this time with a crispy red shell tucked inside a melted cheese-topped flour tortilla, filled with seasoned ground beef, garlic sauce, spicy vampiro-style sauce, avocado, feta, cilantro, and lime. Draco'rrito ($10.25): A flour tortilla rolled with a crispy cheese crust and stuffed with cheese, seasoned ground beef, Fuzzy's rice, vampiro-style sauce, sour cream, vampiro queso and crispy red tortilla strips.

A flour tortilla rolled with a crispy cheese crust and stuffed with cheese, seasoned ground beef, Fuzzy's rice, vampiro-style sauce, sour cream, vampiro queso and crispy red tortilla strips. Drac a 'Rita ($9.25): A frozen favorite dressed for the occasion, featuring Fuzzy's house frozen margarita swirled with Bacardi rum and strawberry puree, rimmed with black salt and garnished with a set of vampire teeth.

A frozen favorite dressed for the occasion, featuring Fuzzy's house frozen margarita swirled with Bacardi rum and strawberry puree, rimmed with black salt and garnished with a set of vampire teeth. Midnight Matador ($11.69): Casamigos Blanco Tequila, triple sec, margarita mix, and blood orange for a citrusy sip made for raising a little havoc.

National Taco Day Just Got Bigger

On October 6, Fuzzy's is making National Taco Day a win for everyone with $2 Original Tacos all day and a limited-edition scratch-off card guaranteed to reveal a reward. Rewards members can score free chips and queso, taco deals, and more, while a lucky few will scratch their way to the grand prize of free tacos for a year.

"Draco has always been about going a little over the top, and we leaned into that even more this year," said Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy's Taco Shop. "We brought back that heat from the vampiro sauce and layered in plenty of crunch and cheese, then took it one step further with the Draco'rrito, our boldest take on Draco yet."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!