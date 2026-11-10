Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: CD, Gadhouse

Gadhouse Launches Eric CD Player For Retro Music Enthusiasts

Gadhouse has a new retro music item out on the market as they have launched the Eric CD Player to capitalize on the returning format

Article Summary Gadhouse launches the Eric CD Player, a retro-inspired music device built for fans of the resurging CD format.

The Gadhouse Eric supports CD and HQCD playback, with tactile controls, anti-skip tech, and a clear digital display.

Bluetooth, dual 3.5mm jacks, and built-in FM radio give the Gadhouse Eric flexible listening at home or on the go.

Priced around $85 in Ivory, the Gadhouse Eric adds a rechargeable battery, wall-mount design, and more colors in 2027.

Gadhouse dropped a new retro music product for CD lovers this week, tapping into the format's resurgence with the Eric CD Player. This is a standalone music player for a single CD, with a digital display and tactile controls to select tracks and adjust volume. It has an auxiliary port to connect to whatever speaker system you'd like, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, but it lacks real portability, as it requires a dedicated power supply. We have more details below: the player is available in ivory white for roughly $85, with more colorways coming in 2027.

Gadhouse Goes Retro With The Eric CD Player

Eric has been developed for music lovers who appreciate the deliberate ritual of physical sound. The player supports CD and HQCD playback and features anti-skip technology for smooth listening on the go. Its warm curves, tactile controls, and clear display evoke the iconic feel of early-2000s portable audio, while the minimal styling and refined detailing reflect Gadhouse's contemporary design identity. The launch color Ivory offers a clean, nostalgic aesthetic that suits both personal audio setups and home interiors.

Modern versatility is central to Eric's design. Bluetooth connectivity enables wireless listening through compatible headphones or speakers, while wired connections support traditional audio setups. Two dedicated 3.5mm jacks, positioned on the front and rear of the device, allow listeners to share an album with a friend or easily integrate Eric into a home audio system. A built-in FM radio adds further flexibility, giving listeners the option to tune in between albums or discover new music without switching devices.

Eric has been engineered to transition seamlessly into everyday life. The lightweight form factor and rechargeable battery offering approximately four hours of playback make it suitable for commuting, relaxing outdoors or enjoying albums throughout the day. At home, wall-hanging holes transform Eric into a visual statement piece, allowing listeners to display favorite CDs and bring the aesthetic of physical media into their living space. Whether placed on a desk, mounted on a wall or slipped into a bag for travel, Eric bridges the gap between nostalgic ritual and modern convenience.

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