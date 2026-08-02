Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: game of thrones, newlitg

Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group in The Daily LITG 2nd August 2026

Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with new details on the portrait and play.

The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool hits across TV, comics, games, and collectibles.

Past LITG charts revisit seven years of top stories, from Marvel 2099 and Grotesquerie to Pokémon GO and DC.

Also featured are fresh comics reports, marketshare updates, bestseller charts, events listings, birthdays, and signup links.

Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Game of Thrones: Mad King Group and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The End Of 2099

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG two years ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

LITG three years ago, DC Comics' Cocaine-Powered Superhero, Snowflame

LITG four years ago, McDonald's Pokémon

LITG five years ago, Excelsior! Dan Lee

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in the year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.

LITG seven years ago.

Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Andréa Gilroy , runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.

, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene. Shawna Gore , senior editor at Lion Forge.

, senior editor at Lion Forge. Reed Waller , co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.

, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer. Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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