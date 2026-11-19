Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: controller, GameSir

GameSir Introduces G7 Pro Miami-Inspired Designs Ahead of GTA6

Ahead of GTA6's launch, GameSir has revealed the G7 Pro Sunset Boulevard & Ocean Breeze Edition Controllers with a Miami vibe.

Article Summary GameSir has unveiled G7 Pro Sunset Boulevard and Ocean Breeze editions timed to Grand Theft Auto VI’s console launch.

Both GameSir controllers cost $90 and use Miami-inspired colors to match Grand Theft Auto VI’s Vice City-style vibe.

GameSir G7 Pro features Mag-Res TMR sticks, dual-mode triggers, optical ABXY buttons, and four vibration motors.

GameSir’s wired Xbox controller is tri-mode on PC, with remappable buttons, motion controls, and up to 1,000Hz polling.

GameSir has revealed a couple of new versions of their G7 Pro Controller, asd you can get the new Sunset Boulevard and Ocean Breeze Editions for Grand Theft Auto VI. With the game coming out today on consoles before it arrives on PC, the team decided to hone in on the Miami theme and provide two designs for those who want a splash of color to fit the game's theme. We have more details about them below, along with the images you see here, as both designs are selling for $90.

Get a Splash of Miami Color With GameSir's G7 Pro Sunset Boulevard and Ocean Breeze

At the heart of the controllers are GameSir Mag-Res TMR sticks, designed to combine accurate tracking with long-term durability and resistance to stick drift. With a joystick resolution of up to 4,096 levels, the sticks are engineered to provide smooth, precise movement across a range of games. Dual-mode triggers allow players to switch between conventional analog control and a more responsive hair-trigger mode, making it easier to adapt controls to different gameplay styles. Optical micro-switch ABXY buttons provide crisp, responsive inputs, while the controller's four vibration motors – positioned in the grips and triggers – deliver immersive feedback during gameplay.

The G7 Pro includes four additional remappable buttons, giving players more flexibility over their control layout without needing to move their thumbs away from the sticks. Six-axis motion control adds another input option, while swappable components allow players to personalize the controller's look and feel.

Through GameSir Nexus software, users can remap buttons, adjust stick dead zones and fine-tune stick response curves to suit their preferences. These customization options allow players to tailor the controller to different games and play styles. The G7 Pro Sunset Boulevard & Ocean Breeze Editions are also officially licensed wired XBOX controllers (Tri-mode for PC), with a high polling rate of up to 1,000Hz on a PC for responsive gameplay. They feature tournament-ready controls and customizable inputs, making them suitable for a wide range of genres, from fast-paced shooters to racing games and action adventures.

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