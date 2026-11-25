Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: controller, GameSir

GameSir Officially Launches The Nova Vision Game Controller

GameSir unveiled the new Nova Vision controller this week, complete with a built-in 0.96-inch LCD screen and adjustable stick resistance.

Article Summary GameSir has launched the Nova Vision controller, now up for pre-order at $55 in black and white colorways.

GameSir Nova Vision adds a 0.96-inch LCD screen, letting players check data and change settings on the fly.

GameSir equips Nova Vision with Hall Effect sticks, adjustable 30gf to 80gf tension, and dual-mode triggers.

GameSir Nova Vision supports Switch, Switch 2, PC, and mobile with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, wired, and a 1,000Hz polling rate.

GameSir dropped a new controller ahead of the holidays, as they have unveiled the Nova Vision with a couple of new improvements. This one has been given some improvements and versatility over previous models, including the addition of a built-in LCD screen, giving you data and a menu to change settings on the fly. It also features adjustable stick resistance, dual-mode triggers, and support for Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile gaming. We have the grander details for you here, as it's currently up for pre-order for $55 in black and white colorways.

GameSir's Nova Vision

Designed for players who want greater control over how their controller feels and responds, Nova Vision features GameSir Hall Effect sticks with adjustable tension from 30gf to 80gf, a polling rate of up to 1,000Hz, and a six-axis gyroscope for motion-based gameplay. Two additional back buttons, macro recording, and customization through the GameSir App or GameSir Connect software provide further flexibility across supported platforms.

At the heart of Nova Vision is a 0.96-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 160 × 80 pixels, bringing controller settings directly to the device. Rather than relying solely on external software to make adjustments, players can view and interact with settings on the built-in display, making it easier to personalize their setup and fine-tune their controls. For further customization, the GameSir App and GameSir Connect software provide access to additional settings and profiles, giving players more ways to adapt the controller to their preferred games and play styles.

Nova Vision features GameSir Hall Effect sticks designed to provide consistent control while helping to prevent stick drift. Their adjustable tension system ranges from 30gf to 80gf, allowing players to choose a lighter resistance for smoother movement or a firmer feel for more deliberate, precise inputs.

The controller also features dual-mode triggers, combining Hall Effect analog triggers for progressive input with Micro Switch trigger stops for quicker actuation. Players can switch between trigger modes to suit different genres, whether they prefer the finer control required for racing games or faster responses in action-packed shooters. With a polling rate of up to 1,000Hz, Nova Vision is designed to deliver responsive input, while its six-axis gyroscope supports motion controls for compatible games, including aiming and steering.

Dual asymmetric vibration motors deliver tactile feedback during gameplay, supported by an instant start-stop circuit designed to provide more immediate vibration responses. Laser-engraved textured grips add extra grip and comfort, helping players maintain control during longer sessions.

Designed primarily for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Nova Vision also supports PC and mobile gaming. Tri-mode connectivity provides Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless and wired options, offering flexibility across supported devices.The controller inc ludes a 1,000mAh battery and weighs 240g, making it a practical option for both home gaming and portable setups. A charging station is available as an optional accessory, with the bundle configuration providing additional value for players looking for a more complete setup.

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