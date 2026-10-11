Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: controller, GameSir

GameSir Releases New Colorways For G7 Pro 8K PC Controller

GameSir has released two new colorway options this month for the G7 Pro 8K PC Controller, offering both basic black and white.

Article Summary GameSir adds classic black and white colorways to the G7 Pro 8K PC Controller, both priced at $80.

GameSir G7 Pro 8K delivers up to 8,000Hz polling, tri-mode connectivity, and ultra-low 0.25ms wired latency.

Gen-2 GameSir Mag-Res TMR sticks use magnetic sensing for smooth accuracy and reduced stick drift risk.

Dual-mode triggers, four remappable rear buttons, and macro support give GameSir players more control.

GameSir has released a couple of new colorway options for their G7 Pro 8K PC Controller, giving you a few options to suit your own needs. As you can see here, they have gone with the more traditional black-and-white options, since they've been doing a lot of customized versions with different graphics and additions over time. So anyone looking for the basic look now has two options to choose from. We have mroe details below as they're both available for $80.

GameSir's G7 Pro 8K PC Controller Has Some New Options

Built for players who rely on split-second precision, the G7 Pro 8K PC delivers up to 8,000Hz polling over both wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections, with wired latency as low as 0.25ms. This ensures rapid input transmission whether players are locked into intense firefights, executing frame-tight combos or navigating demanding competitive scenarios. A tri-mode connection gives users the flexibility to switch between wired, 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth depending on their setup.

At the core of the controller are Gen-2 GameSir Mag-Res TMR Sticks, which use magnetic sensing technology to provide smooth, accurate tracking while helping minimise the risk of stick drift. Their carefully tuned tension offers the consistency needed for competitive play, whether players are making micro-adjustments for long-range aiming or performing fast directional inputs in high-speed action games.

The G7 Pro 8K PC's dual-mode triggers further enhance versatility. Hall Effect analogue triggers deliver smooth, progressive control ideal for racing titles or games requiring fine throttle and pressure management. For shooters and fast-reaction gameplay, players can switch to micro switch triggers, which offer shorter travel and rapid actuation for faster firing and quicker response times.

To support advanced playstyles, the controller includes four remappable rear buttons that allow players to access additional commands without lifting their thumbs from the sticks. This is particularly useful for competitive shooters, where actions such as jump, crouch, reload or ability activation can be mapped for faster execution. Macros can also be configured through GameSir Connect, enabling tailored control schemes for individual games and genres.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!