Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: GameSir, Phantom Blade Zero

GameSir Releases New Phantom Blade Zero-Themed Controller

GameSir and S-Game have released a Phantom Blade Zero special edition of the G7 Pro 8K controller, available on GameSir's website for $100 and including themed accessories like a keychain and storage case.

Article Summary GameSir and S-Game unveil a Phantom Blade Zero-themed G7 Pro 8K controller ahead of the game's release.

The Phantom Blade Zero edition packs 8,000Hz polling, 0.25ms wired latency, and tri-mode connectivity.

Mag-Res TMR sticks, switchable triggers, remappable rear buttons, and gyroscope target precision play.

The $100 bundle adds themed faceplates, a storage case, keychain, charging dock, and wireless battery.

GameSir has teamed with S-Game to release a special edition of the G7 Pro 8K Game Controller themed to the title Phantom Blade Zero. As you can see here, they've done above and beyond ot make everything about it look and feel like it was customized for the game, giving it a distinct personality for you to use while playing the title. We have the finer details below, as it's currently on their website for $100.

GameSir G7 Pro 8K PC Phantom Blade Zero Edition

Underneath the new exterior, the controller retains the features that make the G7 Pro 8K PC suited to demanding gameplay. Polling rates of up to 8,000Hz over wired and 2.4GHz wireless connections, alongside wired latency as low as 0.25ms, help deliver rapid input response when timing and accuracy matter. Tri-mode connectivity also supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connections, offering flexibility across different gaming setups. Precision starts with Gen-2 GameSir Mag-Res TMR Sticks, which use magnetic sensing technology to deliver smooth, accurate tracking while helping reduce the risk of stick drift. Players can fine-tune their setup further through GameSir Connect, with adjustable stick curves, dead zones, button mapping, macros, and turbo settings.

The controller adapts to different genres through its switchable trigger system. Hall Effect analog triggers offer graduated input for racing and other games requiring precise control, while micro switch triggers provide shorter travel and rapid actuation for action titles and shooters. Optical micro switch ABXY buttons and a micro switch D-pad add crisp, tactile feedback, while four remappable rear buttons allow players to execute additional commands without moving their thumbs from the sticks.

Beyond its core controls, the G7 Pro 8K PC features a six-axis gyroscope for motion input in compatible games, alongside dual asymmetric vibration motors for responsive in-game feedback. Rubber anti-slide grips help maintain a secure hold during longer sessions, while the magnetic swappable design supports further personalization through interchangeable faceplates, stick caps, and D-pad options. A 1,200mAh battery supports wireless gaming, and the included charging station keeps the controller ready for the next session.

The exclusive bundle goes beyond the controller itself, including a themed keychain, a dedicated storage case, and themed grip faceplates to complete the Phantom Blade Zero look. These exclusive accessories bring the collaboration into every part of the setup, combining practical storage and added personalization with design details inspired by the game.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!