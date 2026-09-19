Posted in: Fortnite, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: GameSir

GameSir Unveils Official Fortnite Mobile Controller Collection

GameSir has revealed new mobile controllers for Fortnite players—one for app play and one for Xbox Cloud Gaming—launching on October 20.

Article Summary GameSir’s new Fortnite mobile controller collection launches October 20, with two editions priced at $90 each.

The lineup includes the GameSir G8 Plus Fortnite Edition and X5 Lite for Xbox Fortnite Edition mobile play.

Fortnite players get Hall Effect sticks, rear buttons, ergonomic grips, and broad multi-platform support.

Each Fortnite controller includes collectible character styling, premium packaging, and a bonus in-game emote.

GameSir has revealed its new lineup of Fortnite-branded controllers, specifically for mobile players. The collection comes in two sets: one for those simply playing the game on the app, and the other for those playing via Xbox Cloud Gaming, with each set featuring a different character. So you have a wide variety of colorways and options for you to choose from. We have the finer details from the company below, as they will launch on October 20 for $90 each.

GameSir's Fortnite Mobile Controller Collection

Launching with the GameSir G8 Plus Fortnite Edition and GameSir X5 Lite for Xbox Fortnite Edition, the collection is designed for mobile players who demand more from every match. Featuring premium controller technology that delivers console-inspired performance, authentic Fortnite-inspired designs, and an in-game bonus item with every controller, the collection delivers an experience that extends well beyond the hardware. Facilitated by IMG Licensing, the collaboration brings console-quality precision, comfort, and customization to mobile gaming—whether players are dropping into Battle Royale, Zero Build, Reload, or developer-made games.

Drift-resistant Hall Effect thumbsticks for lasting precision

Mappable rear buttons for faster edits and personalized controls

Console-inspired ergonomics for extended gaming sessions

Multi-platform compatibility across today's leading gaming devices

Fortnite-inspired artwork and premium collectible packaging

Fortnite digital in-game bonus item included with every controller. Depending on which controller, players will get the Bully Emote, Burpee Emote, Gun Show Emote, Page-Turner Emote, Go! Go! Go! Emote, or Harmoney Emote with their purchase.

"Fortnite has built one of the most passionate communities in gaming, and we're honored to collaborate on products worthy of that community," said Eric Bright, Vice President of Partnerships & Product Strategy, North America at GameSir. "Our goal wasn't simply to build another controller. We wanted to create the ultimate Fortnite experience—from the premium hardware to the authentic character-inspired designs. "

"Fortnite continues to set the standard for how gaming brands connect with players through innovative products and meaningful experiences," said Louie Sandoval, Vice President of Global Gaming at IMG Licensing. "GameSir has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality gaming peripherals, making them an outstanding partner for this collaboration. We're excited to see Fortnite fans around the world experience this collection."

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