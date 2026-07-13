Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: GameSir, xbox

GameSir Unveils T7 Pro W Retro Green Wired Controller for Xbox

GameSir has decided to go a bit old school with their latest controller design as they have unveiled the T7 Pro W Retro Green Wired Controller for Xbox.

Article Summary GameSir’s T7 Pro W Retro Green brings a translucent retro design to a wired Xbox controller with subtle RGB flair.

Officially licensed for Xbox and compatible with PC, it uses USB for low-latency play with no batteries to charge.

Hall Effect sticks and triggers, plus two-stage trigger stops, boost precision for Xbox racing, shooters, and action games.

Four rumble motors, two back buttons, a 3.5mm jack, and Nexus software add deep Xbox control and customization.

GameSir has decided to go a bit old school with their latest controller design, as they have unveiled the new T7 Pro W Retro Green Wired Controller for Xbox. As you can see here, the design has a foggy, see-through look from the late '90s/early '00s, with light-up buttons and LED lighting inside, giving some fun throwback vibes as you play with it in the dark. All with the modern features you expect from their controllers. We have more details below as it's currently up for sale for $50.

Go Old School With GameSir's T7 Pro W Retro Green Wired Controller for Xbox

Featuring a striking translucent green shell, the T7 Pro W Retro Green pays tribute to one of gaming's most recognizable design eras while introducing subtle RGB lighting that adds a contemporary touch. The result is a controller that blends retro character with modern style, making it equally at home on a desktop setup or alongside an Xbox console. Designed for players who prioritize stable, responsive performance, GameSirs latest controller offers a reliable wired USB connection for both Xbox and PC. Official Xbox licensing ensures seamless compatibility and native performance on Xbox consoles, while the USB-powered design eliminates the need for batteries or charging, providing uninterrupted gameplay with consistently low-latency input.

The controller features GameSir's Hall Effect sticks, delivering smooth, accurate control with exceptional durability and resistance to stick drift. Hall Effect analog triggers further enhance precision, while integrated two-stage trigger stops allow players to instantly switch between full analog travel for racing games and shorter trigger pulls for faster responses in competitive shooters and action titles. Comfort and responsiveness continue with durable membrane ABXY buttons and a membrane D-pad, offering a soft, quiet, and consistent feel that reduces fatigue during extended gaming sessions. Two programmable back buttons provide additional control options for advanced inputs or shortcuts, while the clean rear design avoids bulky back button latches, maintaining a comfortable grip for all hand sizes.

Immersion is enhanced by four integrated rumble motors, with dedicated motors in each grip and trigger delivering layered haptic feedback that brings every collision, explosion, and environmental effect to life. Ergonomic laser-engraved grips provide added security and comfort, helping maintain precise control during long gaming sessions. The T7 Pro W Retro Green also supports GameSir Nexus software, giving players complete control over their gaming experience.

Users can remap buttons, customize stick and trigger sensitivity, adjust vibration intensity, configure RGB lighting effects, and save multiple profiles for different games or play styles. Powered directly via USB, the controller is always ready to play with no battery maintenance required. Complete with a 3.5 mm audio jack for wired headsets and plug-and-play USB connectivity, it offers a reliable, feature-rich solution for Xbox and PC players seeking precision performance wrapped in a timeless retro-inspired design.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!