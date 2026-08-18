Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Garage Beer, Liquid Death

Garage Beer, Liquid Death Debut Unique Way To Combat Data Centers

Garage Beer and Liquid Death are teaming up for a unique way to combat data centers, and you can help them out immediately.

Article Summary Garage Beer and Liquid Death launch a wild campaign urging fans to donate pee to spotlight data center water use.

Jason Kelce fronts a new music video as Garage Beer and Liquid Death push a cheeky answer to AI cooling demands.

Fans can grab the Liquid Death x Garage Beer Data Center Coolant Collector online or donate in Cincinnati Sept. 17-20.

Garage Beer says the stunt raises awareness that some AI data centers reportedly use millions of gallons daily.

Garage Beer and Liquid Death, two of the better and most popular beverage companies in the world, are teaming up for a special cause: stopping data centers from using so much of our water to cool themselves down. And in their unique way, it makes sense. They want your pee. You can donate by snagging a special edition "Liquid Death x Garage Beer Data Center Coolant Collector" right here, or donate in person September 17-20 at Cincinnati's Oktoberfest. Read up on data centers here.

Garage Beer & Liquid Death Take Up Arms For All Of Us

reportedly use up to 5 million gallons of water per day to cool servers, so the two brands are asking Americans to drink their beverages and donate their pee to help cool them instead. To raise awareness of this issue, the two beverage companies released a new music video, led by Jason Kelce and Liquid Death's Murder Man, rallying the country to save and donate its pee. With Garage Beer's classic light beer and Liquid Death's Sparkling Energy, the light beer of energy drinks, it's never been easier to create pee. Garage Beer and Liquid Death are joining forces to help with the water problem caused by AI data centers. AI data centersservers, so the two brands are asking Americans to drink their beverages and donate their pee to help cool them instead. To raise awareness of this issue, the two beverage companies released a new music video, led by Jason Kelce and Liquid Death's Murder Man, rallying the country to save and donate its pee. With Garage Beer's classic light beer and Liquid Death's Sparkling Energy, the light beer of energy drinks, it's never been easier to create pee.

Enlisting their fans' help to address this growing problem, the two beverage brands are tapping into an abundant resource: pee. The beverages aren't only delicious; they're light, refreshing, and easy to drink. This means that the more you enjoy, the more you can help support a good cause. "For us, it's always been about forming relationships and building alongside people and brands that believe what we believe in. In this case, it's enjoying a Garage Beer or Liquid Death energy and peeing on data centers to help save the world's water supply," says Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer. "Like Garage, Liquid Death has always had a unique approach to reaching their consumers. It's been a blast connecting with a brand that just gets it — and wants to have some fun along the way."

Nuff said.

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