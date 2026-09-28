Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Garage Beer, Kingsford, Terrors of the Tailgate

Garage Beer Teams With Kingsford For Terrors of the Tailgate

Garage Beer is teaming up with Kingsford for a really awesome horror collaboration for spooky season, the Terrors of the Tailgate.

Article Summary Garage Beer teams with Kingsford for Terrors of the Tailgate, a spooky season campaign mixing horror, football, and nostalgia.

Garage Beer and Kingsford created six horror trading cards inspired by wild tailgate legends like The Table Smasher.

Fans can win the Garage Beer Terrors of the Tailgate card set on social media or buy the full set for $5 online.

Jason Kelce leads Garage Beer’s monster-filled campaign celebrating football fans, tailgate chaos, and ’90s-style fun.

Garage Beer is trying to top last year's horror collaboration by teaming up with Kingsford for Terrors of the Tailgate, creatively combining horror and football. They have made a series of six horror trading cards, each featuring a different "terror" from their ad campaign. They have names like "The Table Smasher", "The Cooler Raider", and "The Parking Lot Keeper", to name a few. You can win a set of the six cards on the Garage Beer social channels, or grab a set for $5.00 right here. Don't fret if they are out of stock; I have it on good authority that they will be around for all of spooky season.

Garage Beer Does Horror Really Well

Garage Beer, the crisp, uncomplicated Beer Flavored Beer™, knows that every fall, football fans turn into something else. They wake up before sunrise. They grill meat in parking lots. They paint their faces. They scream at referees. They jump through folding tables. They become Terrors of the Tailgate. This football season, Garage Beer is teaming up with Kingsford to celebrate the wildest creatures in football culture with Terrors of the Tailgate, a Halloween-inspired campaign that transforms the fans, rituals, and chaotic traditions of game day into collectible monsters via LTO trading cards. Inspired by the over-the-top sports marketing and monster collectibles of the '90s, the campaign creates a world where tailgates are haunted, football fans become monsters, and every game day introduces a new legend.

Leading the lineup is Jason Kelce, the King of the Tailgate, the undisputed ruler of game day chaos. He's joined by five Terrors inspired by the characters found in parking lots across America.

The Table Smasher

The Face Paint Fanatic

The Cooler Raider

The Parking Lot Prophet

Kingsford's The Flamekeeper, who controls the meat, controls the fire, and controls the vibe.

The '90s had a grip on fall like no other era," said Garage Beer Founder and CEO Andy Sauer. "Football season, trading cards, Halloween, there was just something about it. We wanted to bring all of that nostalgia together with Terrors of the Tailgate and have some fun with the characters and traditions that make football season what it is. And no matter what decade you're in, a good tailgate still comes down to the basics: friends, Garage Beer in the cooler, and Kingsford charcoal on the grill. If you're not grilling or drinking, you're probably not tailgating."

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