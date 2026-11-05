Posted in: Gears Of War, Music, Pop Culture, Soundtrack, Vinyl | Tagged: Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War E-Day Soundtrack Officially Comes To Vinyl

The official soundtrack for Gears of War: E-Day is getting the vinyl treatment with Standard and Exclusive editions arriving in April 2027.

Article Summary Gears of War E-Day official soundtrack hits vinyl in April 2027, with Standard black and Exclusive blood-red editions.

Laced Records and The Coalition bring Adam Lastiwka’s 18-track Gears of War E-Day score to collectors for $42.

The Gears of War E-Day soundtrack blends brutal action, sorrowful themes, and Locust-inspired sounds into one score.

Adam Lastiwka calls Gears of War E-Day a story of brotherhood, survival, and preserving beauty amid destruction.

The Coalition​ and Laced Records​ have teamed up to release the official soundtrack for Gears of War E-Day on vinyl. The album itself will be made up of 18 tracks, all composed by Adam Lastiwka, with artwork designed by Luke Preece, a graphic designer and illustrator who has worked with Metallica and Black Sabbath. The company is releasing two versions: a Standard release in traditional black vinyl, and an Exclusive Edition in blood-red, as you can see here. You can read the finer details below, as both versions are being sold on their website for $42 each, with the album set to launch in April 2027.

The Heart-Pounding Soundtrack for Gears of War E-Day Comes To Vinyl

Lastiwka's Gears of War: E-Day score emphasizes the human struggle of Bravo Squad and the people of Sera, exploring the idea of preserving something beautiful while everything around you is being destroyed. The composer balances thrilling action with forlorn, reflective moments, and the scraping and snarling sounds of subterranean aggressors.

Harkening back to the original Gears of War, snatches of unusual instrumental sounds emerge from the gloom, drenched in delay and reverb. Regular visits to The Home Depot became an integral part of Lastiwka's recording process, as violent performances on custom, heavily modified instruments often ended in their destruction after a single take.

Gears of War: E-Day is also the heaviest Gears soundtrack yet, with a specific focus on percussion and fusing orchestral elements with modern metal production techniques. Renowned drummer Luke Holland [ex-The World Alive, Falling in Reverse] is behind the ferocious drum hits in the track "Command and Control."

"The core of this story, to me, is that brotherhood is more binding than blood, and that relationships are the absolute key to survival," said composer Adam Lastiwka. "What gets these characters through this apocalyptic nightmare hellscape is that they overcome their personal histories and traumas through a shared experience, realizing that we are more alike than we are different, and that connection is what gives us the strength not only to keep going, but to keep fighting back. This was the core theme of what I wanted to express musically and the main takeaway from the game. It took me a couple of years to find it, but the idea of trying to preserve something beautiful or essential while everything around you is being destroyed is the pervasive tone that I hope haunts you throughout the game."

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