Posted in: Clothing, Gears Of War, Pop Culture | Tagged: Gears of War, Luke Preece

Gears of War Launches New Clothing Line For Crisis Text Line

Gears of War has a new t-shirt and a hoodie out for the Never Fight Alone Collection, with proceeds going to the Crisis Text Line.

Article Summary Gears of War launches the Never Fight Alone Collection with a new T-shirt and hoodie from DPI Merch and Xbox Game Studios.

Luke Preece created the Gears of War design, and every purchase includes a Never Fight Alone sticker bonus.

All net revenue from the Gears of War collection supports Crisis Text Line and its free 24/7 text-based crisis help.

The Coalition continues its Gears of War mental health mission, adding this merch line to its suicide prevention support.

DPI Merch is working with Xbox Game Studios to support a worthy cause as they have created the new Gears of War: Never Fight Alone Collection. As you can see here, the collection consists of a single design featuring the slogan and artwork by Luke Preece. The collection features a T-shirt and a hoodie, depending on how you wanna rock the design, and each purchase includes a Never Fight Alone sticker as a small bonus. According to its release, all net revenue from product sales goes toward the Crisis Text Line, the modernized version of the Crisis Hotline, available if you or someone you know needs support. If you're a fan of the video game franchise and you love to support worthy causes, then this is a no-brainer for fans everywhere. We have more details about the line below, as the shirt is going for about $50, while the hoodie is selling for roughly $106.

Gears of War: Never Fight Alone Collection

The Never Fight Alone collection includes a T-shirt and hoodie designed by Luke Preece, best known for collaborations with Black Sabbath, Metallica, Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Foo Fighters, and previous Gears of War and DOOM merchandise. Each purchase also comes with a Never Fight Alone sticker. Since 2022, Gears of War developer The Coalition has donated 1% of net revenue from all Gears of War games and merchandise to organizations working to prevent suicide and combat loneliness. The Official XBOX Game Studios Shop will contribute all net revenue from these items toward this noble cause.

The Never Fight Alone merch collection supports the Crisis Text Line, which provides free 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention by empowering a community of trained volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting PAUSE to 741741.

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