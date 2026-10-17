Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: chex mix, Gardettos, general mills

General Mills Adds A Couple Of New "Game Day" Snacks

General Mills has added a couple of new game day snacks to their lineup for those looking for new options to eat during football season.

Article Summary General Mills rolls out new game day snacks for football season, adding fresh sweet-and-savory options for watch parties.

Chex Mix Gameday debuts with brown sugar barbecue flavor and football-shaped pretzels, available for a limited time.

General Mills also introduces Gardetto's Honey Mustard, blending rye chips, breadsticks, pretzel twists and flats.

Pillsbury brings back Football Shape Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough, making easy game day desserts for fans and families.

General Mills has introduced a few new snacks to their lineup this week, giving football fans some new options to try on game day this season. As you can see here, they have added two new options for those who love the salty and savory. The first is the Chex Mix Gameday snack mix, which adds a brown-sugar barbecue flavoring to the usual blend and includes football-shaped pretzels. The second is Gardetto's new Honey Mustard flavoring, which adds a stronger flavor to the blend. Meanwhile, they have brought back the Ready-to-Bake Football Shape Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough, which adds a special look to the cookies that will make people think you got really creative and added a football to your baked goods. We have more details on all three of them below as they should be hitting shelves this weekend.

Chex Mix Gameday: Chex Mix Gameday puts a football-season spin on the fan-favorite snack mix, combining brown sugar barbecue flavoring with football-shaped pretzels for a sweet-and-savory bite. Available for a limited time through January, it's an easy addition to the snack bowl for any gameday gathering.

Gardetto's Honey Mustard: Honey mustard isn't just for dipping chicken tenders and wings anymore. Gardetto's Honey Mustard brings a sweet-and-tangy twist to the brand's classic rye chips and breadsticks, along with new pretzel twists and flats.

Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Football Shape Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough: Celebrate game day with Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Football Shape Cutout Sugar Cookie Dough, pre-cut and ready to pop in the oven. This sugar cookie dough makes it easy to bake delicious cookies for your next big watch party. Serve them as is, or take your watch party spread up a notch with Double Stack Cookies by layering the football-shaped dough over Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for an easy two-in-one game-day treat.

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