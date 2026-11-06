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General Mills Drops Multiple New Items For The 2026 Holidays

General Mills revealed multiple new and returning limited-time food items for the 2026 holiday season.

Article Summary General Mills unveils 2026 holiday foods, mixing brand-new launches with fan-favorite seasonal returns.

Highlights include Betty Crocker whipped toppings and OREO Truffle Mix, plus Chex Party Mix Starter Kit.

Holiday cereals return with Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Elf Cereal, and Walmart-exclusive Elf Chex Maple Syrup.

General Mills also adds Pillsbury holiday bakes, festive fruit snacks, ornaments, and Blue Buffalo pet treats.

General Mills has revealed multiple new items they are releasing for the 2026 holiday season, as well as some returning food items that were in high demand. This is basically as many different additions as they could make, each with something a little different to help them stand out. They even got a few new treats for pets thrown into the mix. We have the full rundown below as you'll see these hitting shelves in the next few days.

General Mills Full Lineup of 2026 Holiday Treats

RETURNING Banana Caramel Cheerios: Bring a favorite back to the breakfast table with Banana Caramel Cheerios! Inspired by the classic flavors of Bananas Foster, this limited-time cereal pairs banana and caramel flavors for a fun seasonal spin on a breakfast classic.

Bring a favorite back to the breakfast table with Banana Caramel Cheerios! Inspired by the classic flavors of Bananas Foster, this limited-time cereal pairs banana and caramel flavors for a fun seasonal spin on a breakfast classic. NEW Betty Crocker Frozen Whipped Topping (Salted Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Bean, Strawberry Mist): Give holiday desserts a flavorful finish with Betty Crocker's new Frozen Whipped Toppings. Available in Salted Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Bean and Strawberry Mist, the creamy, fluffy toppings offer a simple way to dress up holiday pies, cakes, brownies, hot cocoa, lattes and more. Simply thaw in the refrigerator, then dollop, swirl and serve.

Give holiday desserts a flavorful finish with Betty Crocker's new Frozen Whipped Toppings. Available in Salted Caramel, Chocolate Fudge, Vanilla Bean and Strawberry Mist, the creamy, fluffy toppings offer a simple way to dress up holiday pies, cakes, brownies, hot cocoa, lattes and more. Simply thaw in the refrigerator, then dollop, swirl and serve. RETURNING Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cookie Mix: Bring the cozy flavors of the season home with limited-time Gingerbread Cookie Mix. This easy mix bakes fresh, delicious cookies that will add holiday spirit to any occasion. Just mix a few simple ingredients, bake, and enjoy!

NEW Betty Crocker Holiday OREO Truffle Mix: Add a little extra cheer to your holiday treat lineup with Betty Crocker Holiday OREO Truffle Mix. This new mix puts a festive spin on classic OREO truffles with holiday sprinkles, making it a sweet option for parties, cookie trays or gifting.

Add a little extra cheer to your holiday treat lineup with Betty Crocker Holiday OREO Truffle Mix. This new mix puts a festive spin on classic OREO truffles with holiday sprinkles, making it a sweet option for parties, cookie trays or gifting. RETURNING Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Holiday: This irresistible treat is perfect for holiday bites and stocking stuffer surprises! The sweet, snackable crispy corn pieces are coated in peanut butter chocolate, then dusted in a powdery finish reminiscent of fresh snow.

This irresistible treat is perfect for holiday bites and stocking stuffer surprises! The sweet, snackable crispy corn pieces are coated in peanut butter chocolate, then dusted in a powdery finish reminiscent of fresh snow. NEW Chex Party Mix Starter Kit: Put a homemade spin on a holiday snacking classic with the Chex Party Mix Starter Kit, complete with pretzels, peanuts, almonds, mini breadsticks and a seasoning packet for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack perfect for parties, movie nights and sharing all season long.

Put a homemade spin on a holiday snacking classic with the Chex Party Mix Starter Kit, complete with pretzels, peanuts, almonds, mini breadsticks and a seasoning packet for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack perfect for parties, movie nights and sharing all season long. RETURNING Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mexican Style Hot Chocolate: Naturally flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mexican Style Hot Chocolate Cereal brings the bold, chocolatey warmth of traditional Mexican-style hot chocolate to your breakfast bowl, with a hint of cinnamon and an irresistible crunch. It's a seasonal treat cereal that captures the cozy, indulgent flavors of winter with every spoonful.

Naturally flavored Cinnamon Toast Crunch Mexican Style Hot Chocolate Cereal brings the bold, chocolatey warmth of traditional Mexican-style hot chocolate to your breakfast bowl, with a hint of cinnamon and an irresistible crunch. It's a seasonal treat cereal that captures the cozy, indulgent flavors of winter with every spoonful. RETURNING Cinnamon Toast Crunch Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch: Make every morning feel like a holiday with this crispy, craveable cereal that captures the flavor of freshly baked sugar cookies. To add cheer to any holiday moment, just pour on milk and savor the magical swirl of Cinnamilk at the bottom of the bowl.

Make every morning feel like a holiday with this crispy, craveable cereal that captures the flavor of freshly baked sugar cookies. To add cheer to any holiday moment, just pour on milk and savor the magical swirl of Cinnamilk at the bottom of the bowl. RETURNING Elf Cereal – A holiday limited-time offering that brings more of Buddy's world to the table with marshmallows inspired by Buddy's Hat, a Snow Globe and a Stocking.

RETURNING Elf Chex Holiday + Promotional Tins – Chex and Elf are teaming up to bring cereal magic to the holiday season. Fans can enjoy Chex by the bowlful, make Chex Party Mix with family and friends, and participate in a special offer featuring a collectible Elfthemed holiday tin with the purchase of three participating boxes of Chex cereal. *Buy 3, Get a Free Chex Party Mix Holiday Tin! Purchase participating products in one transaction by 12/31/26. Upload receipt by 1/7/27. Limit 1/household.

Chex and Elf are teaming up to bring cereal magic to the holiday season. Fans can enjoy Chex by the bowlful, make Chex Party Mix with family and friends, and participate in a special offer featuring a collectible Elfthemed holiday tin with the purchase of three participating boxes of Chex cereal. *Buy 3, Get a Free Chex Party Mix Holiday Tin! Purchase participating products in one transaction by 12/31/26. Upload receipt by 1/7/27. Limit 1/household. NEW Elf Chex Maple Syrup – Maple Syrup Chex is a holiday limited-time offering that brings the magic of Elf to the cereal aisle. Made with maple syrup, this Walmart-exclusive cereal gives fans a playful way to celebrate the season, whether enjoyed by the bowlful or used to create a festive Chex Party Mix recipe.

Maple Syrup Chex is a holiday limited-time offering that brings the magic of Elf to the cereal aisle. Made with maple syrup, this Walmart-exclusive cereal gives fans a playful way to celebrate the season, whether enjoyed by the bowlful or used to create a festive Chex Party Mix recipe. RETURNING Elf Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet – Channel Buddy the Elf and play with a fantastical roll of Berry Tie-Dye this holiday season. Made with real fruit puree and no colors from artificial sources, it's the perfect stocking stuffer to brighten Christmas morning.

Channel Buddy the Elf and play with a fantastical roll of Berry Tie-Dye this holiday season. Made with real fruit puree and no colors from artificial sources, it's the perfect stocking stuffer to brighten Christmas morning. RETURNING Gushers Holiday: Stuff your stockings with a burst of fruity fun! Featuring festive holiday packaging and tropical flavors, these fruit snacks are perfect for sharing, gifting or adding a little extra cheer to the season.

Stuff your stockings with a burst of fruity fun! Featuring festive holiday packaging and tropical flavors, these fruit snacks are perfect for sharing, gifting or adding a little extra cheer to the season. RETURNING Old World Christmas Ornaments: Celebrate the holiday magic with a festive collection of Old World Christmas ornaments inspired by General Mills classics like the Pillsbury Doughboy, Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Trix, and even Totino's Pizza Rolls. Each ornament is meticulously glass-blown into finely carved molds, infused with hot liquid silver for brilliant color, then hand-painted and glittered by skilled artisans for that signature Old World shimmer.

Celebrate the holiday magic with a festive collection of Old World Christmas ornaments inspired by General Mills classics like the Pillsbury Doughboy, Betty Crocker, Cheerios, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Trix, and even Totino's Pizza Rolls. Each ornament is meticulously glass-blown into finely carved molds, infused with hot liquid silver for brilliant color, then hand-painted and glittered by skilled artisans for that signature Old World shimmer. NEW Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing – Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing feature eight cinnamon rolls topped with maple icing and playful Elf packaging, bringing the iconic flavor from the film to breakfast and holiday entertaining.

Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing feature eight cinnamon rolls topped with maple icing and playful Elf packaging, bringing the iconic flavor from the film to breakfast and holiday entertaining. RETURNING Pillsbury Ready to Bake Elf Shape Cookie Dough – Pillsbury Ready to Bake Elf Shape Sugar Cookie Dough features 20 pre-cut cookies featuring Buddy's colorful hat that can be baked or enjoyed raw when fans look for the "safe to eat raw" seal.

NEW Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Hot Cocoa Cookies: Your favorite cozy winter sip is getting the cookie treatment with new Pillsbury Hot Cocoa Cookies. With cocoa flavor and plenty of chocolate and white chips baked in, these ready-to-bake cookies make it easy to serve up a warm and festive treat all season long

Your favorite cozy winter sip is getting the cookie treatment with new Pillsbury Hot Cocoa Cookies. With cocoa flavor and plenty of chocolate and white chips baked in, these ready-to-bake cookies make it easy to serve up a warm and festive treat all season long RETURNING Blue Buffalo Chicken Santa Snacks (Soft & Chewy or Crunchy): A holiday twist on beloved BLUE treats! Featuring festive packaging and seasonal shapes, these chicken-flavored treats come in Soft & Chewy and Crunchy varieties, perfect for stuffing your pup's stocking!

A holiday twist on beloved BLUE treats! Featuring festive packaging and seasonal shapes, these chicken-flavored treats come in Soft & Chewy and Crunchy varieties, perfect for stuffing your pup's stocking! NEW Blue Buffalo Dog Holiday Gift Box: Give your pup something special to unwrap this holiday season! This festive, gift-ready box includes BLUE Nudges Minis Chicken Pot Pie Treats, Delectables Turkey Dinner and Basics Turkey + Potato wet dog food. The perfect present to place under the tree for your four-legged family member!

Give your pup something special to unwrap this holiday season! This festive, gift-ready box includes BLUE Nudges Minis Chicken Pot Pie Treats, Delectables Turkey Dinner and Basics Turkey + Potato wet dog food. The perfect present to place under the tree for your four-legged family member! NEW Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Cat Advent Calendar: Let cats join the holiday countdown with their very own Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Advent Calendar! Featuring 12 mini purées in Chicken, Tuna and Salmon flavors, each day brings a new surprise for your feline friend to unwrap and enjoy. And if you're unable to get your hands on one, pet parents can still treat their feline friends to the holiday fun by purchasing Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Mini Purées separately at pet specialty stores, Chewy, Target, Amazon, and more!

Let cats join the holiday countdown with their very own Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Advent Calendar! Featuring 12 mini purées in Chicken, Tuna and Salmon flavors, each day brings a new surprise for your feline friend to unwrap and enjoy. And if you're unable to get your hands on one, pet parents can still treat their feline friends to the holiday fun by purchasing Blue Buffalo Tastefuls Mini Purées separately at pet specialty stores, Chewy, Target, Amazon, and more! RETURNING BLUE Snoopy Bones Crunchy Biscuits (Chicken, Beef or Bacon): Bring a little Peanuts magic to treat time with Snoopy-inspired, bone-shaped biscuits! Available in Chicken, Beef and Bacon flavors, these crunchy treats make a fun holiday reward for your four-legged friend.

Bring a little Peanuts magic to treat time with Snoopy-inspired, bone-shaped biscuits! Available in Chicken, Beef and Bacon flavors, these crunchy treats make a fun holiday reward for your four-legged friend. RETURNING BLUE Snoopy Bones Soft & Chewy Beef Dog Treats: Give your pup a Snoopy-inspired treat with these soft, chewy, bone-shaped morsels! Featuring a tasty beef recipe, they're a tender alternative to crunchy biscuits and a fun way to reward your furry friend this holiday season.

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