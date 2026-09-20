Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Elf, general mills

General Mills Has Rolled Out Several New Elf-Related Items

General Mills is bringing back several items tied to the film Elf for the holidays, along with some new ones like the special Elf Chex Tin

Article Summary General Mills is rolling out limited-time Elf holiday foods, bringing Buddy-inspired cereal, snacks, and baking treats.

Elf Cereal returns with festive marshmallows, while Walmart gets exclusive Elf Chex Maple Syrup for holiday bowls.

Chex and Elf also team up on a collectible holiday tin offer when shoppers buy three participating Chex boxes.

Pillsbury and Fruit by the Foot join the Elf fun with maple icing cinnamon rolls, sugar cookies, and Mini Feet.

General Mills has several new items coming out for the holidays, all tied to the modern Christmas classic film Elf. As you can see below, they have several versions of Chex Mix with the branding, all available to help you make Chex Mix on your own. What's more, the company is offering this lovely Elf Chex Tin as a gift for people who follow the instructions on the specially marked boxes. We have more info about all of the new and returning items below from the company.

Several Elf-Related Food Items Arrive For The Holidays

Elf has become as much a tradition as trimming the tree or baking cookies. This season, Buddy's infectious holiday spirit is hitting the grocery store with a limited-time collaboration with General Mills.

Elf Cereal – A holiday limited-time offering that brings more of Buddy's world to the table with marshmallows inspired by Buddy's Hat, a Snow Globe, and a Stocking.

A holiday limited-time offering that brings more of Buddy's world to the table with marshmallows inspired by Buddy's Hat, a Snow Globe, and a Stocking. Elf Chex Holiday + Promotional Tins – Chex and Elf are teaming up to bring cereal magic to the holiday season. Fans can enjoy Chex by the bowlful, make Chex Party Mix with family and friends, and participate in a special offer featuring a collectible Elf-themed holiday tin with the purchase of three participating boxes of Chex cereal. (Buy 3, Get a Free Chex Party Mix Holiday Tin! Purchase participating products in one transaction by 12/31/26. Upload receipt by 1/7/27. Limit 1/household. Details at ChexTins.com.)

Elf Chex Maple Syrup – Maple Syrup Chex is a holiday limited-time offering that brings the magic of Elf to the cereal aisle. Made with maple syrup, this Walmart-exclusive cereal gives fans a playful way to celebrate the season, whether enjoyed by the bowlful or used to create a festive Chex Party Mix recipe.

Maple Syrup Chex is a holiday limited-time offering that brings the magic of Elf to the cereal aisle. Made with maple syrup, this Walmart-exclusive cereal gives fans a playful way to celebrate the season, whether enjoyed by the bowlful or used to create a festive Chex Party Mix recipe. Elf Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet – Channel Buddy the Elf and play with a fantastical roll of Berry Tie-Dye this holiday season. Made with real fruit puree and no colors from artificial sources, it's the perfect stocking stuffer to brighten Christmas morning.

Channel Buddy the Elf and play with a fantastical roll of Berry Tie-Dye this holiday season. Made with real fruit puree and no colors from artificial sources, it's the perfect stocking stuffer to brighten Christmas morning. Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing – Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing feature eight cinnamon rolls topped with maple icing and playful Elf packaging, bringing the iconic flavor from the film to breakfast and holiday entertaining.

Pillsbury Elf Cinnamon Rolls with Maple Icing feature eight cinnamon rolls topped with maple icing and playful Elf packaging, bringing the iconic flavor from the film to breakfast and holiday entertaining. Pillsbury Ready to Bake Elf Shape Cookie Dough – Pillsbury Ready to Bake Elf Shape Sugar Cookie Dough features 20 pre-cut cookies featuring Buddy's colorful hat that can be baked or enjoyed raw when fans look for the "safe to eat raw" seal.

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