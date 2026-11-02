Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Dunkin Donuts, general mills

General Mills Is Adding Dunkin' Donuts Flavoring To Some Cereals

General Mills has partnered with Dunkin' Donuts to bring their coffee flavors to three different cereals, as they'll appear this December.

Article Summary General Mills and Dunkin' Donuts are teaming up to launch coffee-inspired cereals hitting grocery shelves in December.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch gets a Dunkin' Donuts Cinnamon Caramel Latte twist with caramel, latte, and signature cinnamon notes.

Reese's Puffs x Dunkin' Donuts Peanut Butter Mocha blends chocolate, peanut butter, and mocha flavor into one bowl.

Golden Grahams x Dunkin' Donuts Vanilla Graham Latte adds smooth vanilla flavor and will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

General Mills announced this week that they've partnered with Dunkin' Donuts to add a bit of coffee flavor to a few of their cereals. As you can see here, they've taken three of their brands and merged them with coffee flavorings to give a weird kind of breakfast offering, as you'll be able to try Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Golden Grahams, and Reese's Puffs, each with a different kind of coffee flavor added to the mix. We're really not sure how to feel about this one, as we suspect people who drink coffee with their cereal are cutting out the middleman to a degree. But is it really going to be that great of a taste experience? We'll find out when these hit grocery shelves in December.

Cereal Runs Dunkin' Donuts In Three Different Options

The new lineup brings the flavors of fan-favorite Dunkin' beverages to the cereal aisle, combining two breakfast staples in one delicious bowl. The cereal category continues to build momentum for General Mills as consumers increasingly embrace cereals that show up in culture beyond the breakfast table. Bringing the flavors of your daily Dunkin' run to the cereal bowl, each spoonful of these new cereal mashups will make you glad you didn't hit snooze.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch x Dunkin' Cinnamon Caramel Latte takes the Cinnadust-covered squares fans know and love into a new territory, blending sweet caramel and creamy latte notes with its signature cinnamon flavor.

Reese's Puffs x Dunkin' Peanut Butter Mocha turns the classic chocolate and peanut butter duo into a mocha latte you can eat, creating a bold take on the classic Reese's Puffs that can be enjoyed from morning to night.

Golden Grahams x Dunkin' Vanilla Graham Latte combines crispy honey graham squares with smooth vanilla flavor for a sweet, latte-inspired take on the cereal. (This cereal will be available exclusively at Walmart.)

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