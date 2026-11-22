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General Mills Releases New Protein Options To Close Out 2026

General Mills revealed several new cereal and snack options headed to shelves this month that have a new protein-focus to them.

Article Summary General Mills is closing out 2026 with new protein-focused cereals, granolas, and snacks hitting shelves this month.

Annie's Protein Cereal, Cheerios Protein Granola, and Ghost Protein Cereal x Trix lead the higher-protein lineup.

Cascadian Farm adds Soft-Baked Granola Bites and no-sugar-added granola with fiber and prebiotic support.

General Mills also rolls out Big Bowl cereals, Nature Valley protein granola, and new Chex Peanut Butter & Jelly.

General Mills has revealed several new cereal and snack items this week, hitting your local grocery shelves, with an added focus on protein. Among the new options are Cascadian Farm granolas, as well as specially flavored Granola Vites, two new Cheerios bags focused on protein, and a new PB&J flavor of Chex (which we need in our lives now). We have more info on all of the new options below.

General Mills Brings The Protein For New Options Before 2026 Ends

Annie's Protein Cereal (Honey, Berry Vanilla): Annie's is bringing its first-ever protein cereal to the breakfast table. Available in two tasty varieties, Honey and Berry Vanilla, Annie's Protein Cereal delivers 8g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving. Made with organic grains, every bowl of cereal delivers a delicious, nutritious breakfast the whole family can enjoy.

Annie's is bringing its first-ever protein cereal to the breakfast table. Available in two tasty varieties, Honey and Berry Vanilla, Annie's Protein Cereal delivers 8g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving. Made with organic grains, every bowl of cereal delivers a delicious, nutritious breakfast the whole family can enjoy. Big Bowl Cereals (Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Reese's Puffs): More of your favorite cereal, wherever the day takes you! New Big Bowl Cereals – larger, on-the-go portions of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Reese's Puffs – give fans a chance to enjoy their favorite cereals on the go.

More of your favorite cereal, wherever the day takes you! New Big Bowl Cereals – larger, on-the-go portions of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Reese's Puffs – give fans a chance to enjoy their favorite cereals on the go. Cascadian Farm Soft-Baked Granola Bites (Strawberry Vanilla, Banana Walnut): Cascadian Farm is putting a new spin on its classic granola with new Soft-Baked Granola Bites, providing at least 17% of the suggested Daily Value of fiber per serving. Made with organic whole grain oats and no added sugar, Strawberry Vanilla features real dried strawberries and almonds, while Banana Walnut pairs real dried bananas with walnuts.

Cascadian Farm is putting a new spin on its classic granola with new Soft-Baked Granola Bites, providing at least 17% of the suggested Daily Value of fiber per serving. Made with organic whole grain oats and no added sugar, Strawberry Vanilla features real dried strawberries and almonds, while Banana Walnut pairs real dried bananas with walnuts. Cascadian Farm No Sugar Added + Fiber Granola (Blueberry Chia, Raspberry Almond): Fresh berry flavors meet crunchy granola in Blueberry Chia and Raspberry Almond, with 0g added sugar and 9g of fiber per serving, including prebiotic fiber to support everyday digestion.

Cheerios Protein Granola (Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon): The Cheerios you know and love are getting a new crunchy companion with Cheerios Protein Granola in classic Honey Nut and Apple Cinnamon flavors. Combining whole-grain O's with satisfying granola clusters, each 2/3-cup serving has 10g of protein and is a good source of fiber, and can be enjoyed with milk, sprinkled over yogurt or fruit, or straight from the pouch.

The Cheerios you know and love are getting a new crunchy companion with Cheerios Protein Granola in classic Honey Nut and Apple Cinnamon flavors. Combining whole-grain O's with satisfying granola clusters, each 2/3-cup serving has 10g of protein and is a good source of fiber, and can be enjoyed with milk, sprinkled over yogurt or fruit, or straight from the pouch. Chex Peanut Butter & Jelly Cereal: Strawberry and peanut butter Chex pieces come together in one box for a crunchy take on the nostalgic PB&J combination. The new cereal puts a distinct Chex spin on the familiar sweet-and-salty pairing, no sandwich required.

Strawberry and peanut butter Chex pieces come together in one box for a crunchy take on the nostalgic PB&J combination. The new cereal puts a distinct Chex spin on the familiar sweet-and-salty pairing, no sandwich required. Ghost Protein Cereal x Trix: Add a boost of protein to your morning or post-workout routine with Ghost Protein Cereal x Trix, pairing the fruity Trix flavor with 17g of protein per serving. Following collaborations with Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix is the latest General Mills favorite to partner with Ghost to bring more protein to the cereal fans already love.

Add a boost of protein to your morning or post-workout routine with Ghost Protein Cereal x Trix, pairing the fruity Trix flavor with 17g of protein per serving. Following collaborations with Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix is the latest General Mills favorite to partner with Ghost to bring more protein to the cereal fans already love. Nature Valley Peanut Butter Protein Granola: Nature Valley is expanding its granola lineup with a new Peanut Butter Protein Granola that pairs the brand's signature crunch with rich peanut butter flavor. With 13g of protein per serving and a good source of fiber, peanut butter lovers have a new way to enjoy granola with the added benefits of protein and fiber.

Nature Valley is expanding its granola lineup with a new Peanut Butter Protein Granola that pairs the brand's signature crunch with rich peanut butter flavor. With 13g of protein per serving and a good source of fiber, peanut butter lovers have a new way to enjoy granola with the added benefits of protein and fiber. Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Nut Granola (Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond, Salted Caramel Cashew & Almond): The familiar sweet-and-salty combination Nature Valley fans instantly recognize is being transformed into two indulgent granola varieties: Dark Chocolate Peanut & Almond and Salted Caramel Cashew & Almond. The rich, sweet flavors and crunchy nuts make both an easy fit for breakfast or snack time.

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