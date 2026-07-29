Posted in: Halloween, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, halloween, Pilsbury

General Mills Reveals Fall Lineup With Halloween Goodies

General Mills revealed the full lineup of treats they'll be releasing soon for Fall 2026, including several new and returning Halloween items

Article Summary General Mills unveils its Fall 2026 lineup, mixing new seasonal launches with fan-favorite Halloween treats.

Betty Crocker leads with pumpkin spice cheesecake bars, apple cider cake mix, maple cake, and autumn cookie mixes.

Annie’s, Chex Mix, Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, and Fruit by the Foot return with Halloween-themed snacks and flavors.

Pillsbury, Cinnabon, Immaculate Baking, and Cheerios round out General Mills’ fall lineup with pumpkin spice picks.

General Mills dropped the full list of items they're releasing for Fall 2026, including several items for Halloween. This is a mix of old and new, as many of these are returning in demand as favorites, as well as some new treats to try out across the board from Pilsbury, Annie's, Betty Crocker, and more. We have the full lineup for you to check out below.

General Mills Reveals Fall 2026 Lineup

Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bar Mix – Creates rich, creamy pumpkin spice cheesecake bars with a graham-style crust.

Creates rich, creamy pumpkin spice cheesecake bars with a graham-style crust. Betty Crocker Apple Cider Delights Cake Mix – Super Moist cake mix inspired by sweet apple cider flavor and made with pudding in the mix for an extra-moist cake.

Betty Crocker Maple Delights Cake Mix – Super Moist maple-flavored cake mix made with pudding for a rich, tender crumb.

Returning limited-edition favorites:

Returning limited-edition favorites: Annie's Organic Bunnies & Pumpkins Graham Crackers – USDA Organic chocolate and honey graham crackers baked into festive bunny and pumpkin shapes for seasonal snacking.

Annie's Sweet & Sour Bunnies & Bats Variety Pack – Annie's Sweet & Sour Bunnies & Bats fruit flavored snacks variety pack features sweet and sour bunny and bat shapes ready for trick or treating. A fun treat perfect for Halloween parties, lunchboxes, or snacking.

Annie's Halloween Pasta & Cheddar – Annie's Halloween Pasta & Cheddar features festive pasta shapes paired with classic cheddar for a fun seasonal twist on a family favorite. A playful item that brings extra spooky excitement to mealtime.

Betty Crocker Soft Baked Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix – Cookie mix that bakes soft pumpkin spice cookies inspired by the flavors of a classic frosted pumpkin cookie.

Betty Crocker Caramel Apple Cookie Mix – Cookie mix combining sweet caramel and crisp apple flavors in an easy-to-make seasonal treat.

Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cake & Cookie Mix – Versatile seasonal mix that makes gingerbread cake and cookies in three easy steps.

Chex Mix Halloween Muddy Buddies Peanut Butter & Chocolate – Meet Your Muddy Buddy. With multiple layers of crunchiness and a powdered, smooth exterior, I'm all about sweet & substance! Chex Mix Muddy Buddies features Crispy Corn Chex pieces in chocolatey peanut butter coating with a delightful powered smooth finish.

Fruit by the Foot Bloody Mummy – Unroll something spooky with Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet. This Bloody Mummy Cherry Orange-flavored twist on the classic packs a punch of sweet-tart flavor with a Halloween-ready look. Plus, glow-in-the-dark jokes on every pouch make it a hit for party trays and haunted snack tables alike.

Unroll something spooky with Fruit by the Foot Mini Feet. This Bloody Mummy Cherry Orange-flavored twist on the classic packs a punch of sweet-tart flavor with a Halloween-ready look. Plus, glow-in-the-dark jokes on every pouch make it a hit for party trays and haunted snack tables alike. Fruit Roll-Ups Halloween – Mini rolls are ready to add a scream to your Halloween snacking, kids' costume party or trick-or-treat time. Now featuring glow-in-the-dark jokes on every pouch, each 36-count box also comes with Halloween-themed tongue tattoos for even more wacky fun.

Mini rolls are ready to add a scream to your Halloween snacking, kids' costume party or trick-or-treat time. Now featuring glow-in-the-dark jokes on every pouch, each 36-count box also comes with Halloween-themed tongue tattoos for even more wacky fun. Gushers Halloween – Just in time for Halloween, sink your teeth into these ghoulishly good Gushers Tropical Nightmare Fruit Flavored Snacks. Now featuring glow-in-the-dark jokes on every pouch, they'll be a hit at the costume party or any fright night get-together.

Just in time for Halloween, sink your teeth into these ghoulishly good Gushers Tropical Nightmare Fruit Flavored Snacks. Now featuring glow-in-the-dark jokes on every pouch, they'll be a hit at the costume party or any fright night get-together. Immaculate Baking Co. Organic Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls – Organic, ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls naturally flavored with pumpkin spice and finished with icing for a bakery-style pastry at home.

Organic, ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls naturally flavored with pumpkin spice and finished with icing for a bakery-style pastry at home. Pillsbury Cinnabon Grands! Pumpkin Spice Sweet Rolls – Grands! rolls made with Cinnabon and pumpkin spice flavor, topped with pumpkin spice icing for an easy fall breakfast.

Grands! rolls made with Cinnabon and pumpkin spice flavor, topped with pumpkin spice icing for an easy fall breakfast. Pillsbury Shape Cutout Cookie Dough – Just ahead of Halloween, Pillsbury is bringing back its fan-favorite Shape Cookies, including Sugar Skull, Spooky Cat, Pumpkin and Ghost. And for football season, Football Shape Cookies are back just in time for game day celebrations.

Just ahead of Halloween, Pillsbury is bringing back its fan-favorite Shape Cookies, including Sugar Skull, Spooky Cat, Pumpkin and Ghost. And for football season, Football Shape Cookies are back just in time for game day celebrations. Pillsbury Ready-to-Bake Pumpkin Cookie Dough with Cream Cheese Flavored Chunks – Pumpkin cookie dough packed with cream cheese-flavored chunks.

Pumpkin cookie dough packed with cream cheese-flavored chunks. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios – Cheerios made with whole grain oats and warm pumpkin spice flavor for a cozy seasonal twist on the classic breakfast cereal.

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