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General Mills Reveals Four New Epic Sticks Flavors

General Mills has revealed a new item with Epic Sticks, a literal stick of flavored meat in four flavors for a quick snack.

Article Summary General Mills has unveiled Epic Sticks, a new single-serve meat snack line built for quick protein on the go.

The General Mills Epic Sticks lineup includes Original Beef, Wagyu Beef, Rotisserie Chicken, and Hot Honey Chicken.

Each General Mills Epic Sticks flavor offers up to 10g of protein per stick, with quality ingredients and bold taste.

General Mills says Epic Sticks are available now on Amazon and at Sprouts, with a nationwide rollout planned for 2027.

General Mills has some new geeky food-related options for those who enjoy its Epic meats snacks, as it has revealed four new Epic Sticks flavors. Literally designed to be a single-serving stick of meat for you to snack on, they've made four options to satisfy whatever quick craving you have at the moment. It just seems like the kind of item geared toward people who are looking for some protein with a bit of flavor in the moment, while doing whatever activity is in front of them. You can read more about them below, as they will arrive in 2027.

Epic Sticks Brings The Meat

Available in four flavors: Original Beef, Wagyu Beef, Rotisserie Chicken, and Hot Honey Chicken, Epic Sticks are available on Amazon and at Sprouts now, and rolling out on shelves nationwide in 2027. Made with thoughtfully sourced meat, up to 10g of protein per stick, and quality ingredients, these snacks deliver seriously good flavor that you don't have to second-guess! Epic days call for EPIC fuel! Whether it's a packed workday, a workout or a weekend outside, the lineup includes four distinct flavors for any adventure:

Original Beef: Made with 100% grass-fed beef, this classic recipe features simple seasonings that let the quality of the meat shine, with no added sugar, delivering 8g of protein and 110 calories per stick.

Made with 100% grass-fed beef, this classic recipe features simple seasonings that let the quality of the meat shine, with no added sugar, delivering 8g of protein and 110 calories per stick. Wagyu Beef: American Wagyu beef meets a touch of real honey and savory seasonings to create a rich, satisfying snack with 7g of protein and 100 calories per stick.

American Wagyu beef meets a touch of real honey and savory seasonings to create a rich, satisfying snack with 7g of protein and 100 calories per stick. Rotisserie Chicken: Made with free-range chicken and all the tasty flavor of a rotisserie favorite — no fork required — this variety includes no added sugar and packs 10g of protein and 100 calories per stick.

Made with free-range chicken and all the tasty flavor of a rotisserie favorite — no fork required — this variety includes no added sugar and packs 10g of protein and 100 calories per stick. Hot Honey Chicken: Free-range chicken, real honey and aromatic spices bring the sweet heat in this snack filled with 8g of protein and 90 calories per stick

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