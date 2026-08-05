Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: general mills, shaq, Shaquille O'neal

General Mills Teams With Shaquille O'Neal For a Big Cereal Giveaway

General Mills has a brand-new contest happening, as they have teamed with Shaquille O'Neal to give cereal fans a BIG prize.

Article Summary General Mills launches its first-ever Biggest Fan Contest with Shaquille O'Neal and prizes for top cereal superfans.

Fans can enter by sharing a photo or video showing their love for Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and more.

The General Mills grand prize includes Shaq's Fun House VIP tickets, a meet-and-greet with Shaq, and $20,000 cash.

Other General Mills prizes include gold bars, a Cinnafan Cave, a Reese's Puffs VIP package, and a bowl hot tub.

General Mills revealed they have a new contest happening, and they got Shaquille O'Neal to help give it away. The company is running its first-ever Biggest Fan Contest, in which they want you, the person who loves their cereals, to show off how much you love them for a chance to win some epic prizes, exclusive merch, and more. All tied to General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Reese's Puffs, and Honey Nut Cheerios cereals. We have mroe info about it below as the contest is underway now.

Shaquille O'Neal ad General Mills Want You To Score Big

From cereal-themed tattoos to cereal bars at weddings, fans have found bold ways to show off their cereal love for years. With the Biggest Fan Contest, General Mills is giving their superfans the opportunity to prove their passion by uploading a photo or video and sharing why they deserve the title of Biggest Fan. The competition will feature one massive grand prize plus four cereal-inspired fan experiences and a year's supply of their favorite cereal:

Grand Prize: A BIG trip to Shaq's Fun House, including two VIP tickets and $1,000 spending cash, plus a BIG cash prize of $20K and a meet and greet with Shaq.

A BIG trip to Shaq's Fun House, including two VIP tickets and $1,000 spending cash, plus a BIG cash prize of $20K and a meet and greet with Shaq. Lucky Charms Pot of Gold: A cauldron complete with two 1 oz gold bars, along with VIP tickets and a trip for two to Shaq's Fun House.

A cauldron complete with two 1 oz gold bars, along with VIP tickets and a trip for two to Shaq's Fun House. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnafan Cave: A fully decked-out, Cinnadusted fan cave for the ultimate game day setup and tickets to Shaq's Fun House.

A fully decked-out, Cinnadusted fan cave for the ultimate game day setup and tickets to Shaq's Fun House. Reese's Puffs VIP Pass: A "Very Important Puff" experience to Shaq's Fun House, plus $1,500 spending cash and a ride in style to one of the most talked-about parties of football's biggest game, along with a custom Reese's Puffs turntable and sound system.

A "Very Important Puff" experience to Shaq's Fun House, plus $1,500 spending cash and a ride in style to one of the most talked-about parties of football's biggest game, along with a custom Reese's Puffs turntable and sound system. Honey Nut Cheerios "Bowl" Hot Tub: A BIG Honey Nut Cheerios bowl-inspired hot tub paired with Cheerios-themed lawn chairs, plus tickets to Shaq's Fun House.

"I have been eating cereal my whole life, and I'm still just as excited about it now as I was when I was young," said Shaquille O'Neal. "Lucky Charms has always been a favorite — those marshmallows never get old to me. This contest is a chance to celebrate that same excitement in fans everywhere who love cereal as much as I do."

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