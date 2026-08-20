Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Angry orchard, Boston Beer Company, Ghost Face, scream

Ghost Face Takes Over Angry Orchard Cans For Halloween

Angry Orchard has revealed their annual Variety Pack they release every Halloween, as Ghost Face has taken over this year's cans.

Article Summary Ghost Face headlines Angry Orchard’s 2026 Halloween Thriller Variety Pack in a new Scream-inspired hard cider collab.

The limited-edition Ghost Face cans feature glow-in-the-dark packaging and an iconic Scream quote for Halloween.

Thriller Variety Pack flavors include Mystery Caller, Caramel Apple Curse, Blood Orange, and Headless Pumpkin.

Angry Orchard is also releasing Ghost Face single-serve Crisp Apple and 8% ABV Crisp Imperial cans nationwide.

Angry Orchard has teamed up with Fun World for a special Halloween collab, as Ghost Face from the Scream horror film series has taken over their annual Halloween Variety Pack. The hard cider brand has launched the limited-edition Mystery Caller Thriller Variety Pack, containing a refreshed lineup of seasonal hard ciders, all of which arrive in glow-in-the-dark packaging that reveals Ghost Face and an iconic quote from Scream. We have more details on the collaboration and flavors below, as you'll see these rolling out now.

Do You Like Scary Cider? Ghost Face Takes Over Angry Orchard

At the center of the collaboration is the return of Angry Orchard's limited-edition Thriller Variety Pack, featuring a refreshed lineup of seasonal hard ciders, including the NEW Mystery Caller flavor, inspired by horror's most infamous caller. Now rolling out nationwide, this year's Thriller Variety Pack features glow-in-the-dark packaging that reveals Ghost Face alongside an iconic quote from Scream. In addition to the Thriller Variety Pack, Angry Orchard is rolling out limited-edition single-serve cans of Crisp Apple and Crisp Imperial featuring all-new Scream-inspired designs. For those looking to dial up the thrills, Crisp Imperial delivers a bold 8% ABV. Available in 12-pack, 12-oz cans at 5% ABV, it includes four seasonal flavors:

NEW! Mystery Caller: As elusive as it is refreshing, Mystery Caller will leave drinkers guessing the exact blend of its scream-worthy ingredients…because you never truly know what's behind Ghost Face's mask.

As elusive as it is refreshing, Mystery Caller will leave drinkers guessing the exact blend of its scream-worthy ingredients…because you never truly know what's behind Ghost Face's mask. NEW! Caramel Apple Curse: Refreshing and indulgent, this all-new flavor combines buttery salted caramel with tart orchard apple.

Refreshing and indulgent, this all-new flavor combines buttery salted caramel with tart orchard apple. Blood Orange: Packed with juicy apple and honeysuckle notes, it slices through ordinary orange flavor to deliver a bolder, zesty sweetness with a blood-red hue.

Packed with juicy apple and honeysuckle notes, it slices through ordinary orange flavor to deliver a bolder, zesty sweetness with a blood-red hue. Headless Pumpkin: Crisp apples meet vibrant pumpkin flavor, hints of vanilla ice cream and crumbly pie crust in this nostalgic blend that rivals your grandmother's pie.

"Halloween is Angry Orchard's favorite time of year, and every year we're looking for new ways to make it more fun for our fans, who love horror just as much as they love hard cider," said John Dorman, director of marketing at Angry Orchard. "Ghost Face has been part of Halloween for decades, popping up where you least expect him, and now he's found his way onto our ciders, too."

"Fun World is proud to be part of this collaboration, and we're excited to bring Ghost Face to fans and collectors in a whole new way as Halloween approaches," said R.J. Torbert, director of licensing and brand enforcement at Fun World.

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