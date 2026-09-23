Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: chocolate, Godiva, Pladis

Godiva Reveals Multiple New 2026 Holiday Chocolate Items

Godiva has rolled out its 2026 lineup of holiday treats, giving you options to make chocolate a gesture from small presents to large gifts.

Article Summary Godiva unveils its 2026 holiday chocolate lineup, from small stocking stuffers to premium gift boxes and tins.

New Godiva Masterpiece holiday bags add dark, milk, caramel, and raspberry ganache chocolates in festive formats.

Seasonal highlights include the Godiva Stars Collection, Gold Ballotin boxes, holiday truffles, and Santa box gifts.

Godiva’s 24-piece 2026 Advent Calendar delivers daily chocolate treats, alongside ornaments and a 50-piece holiday tin.

Godiva has rolled out their 2026 lineup of holiday chocolate items for those looking to give the gift of chocolate rather than material gifts. They have come up with an array of items for those who are looking for something small and intimate, all the way to large gestures, containing an assortment of their chocolates for you to indulge in over the holidays. Including their own advent calendar that you can pop open once a day until Christmas for a daily treat. We have all the details on the lineup below as they'll start hitting select retail shelves and their online shop shortly.

Godiva Raspberry Masterpiece Holiday Bags

Elevate your seasonal gifting with the NEW Godiva Dark Chocolate with Raspberry Ganache Masterpiece Holiday Bag. Each elegant gift bag is filled with individually wrapped pieces of premium Godiva dark chocolate filled with raspberry ganache, delivering a decadent flavor experience in every bite. Available in 4.0oz and 6.9oz bags.

Assorted Masterpiece Holiday Bags

The NEW Godiva Assorted Masterpiece Holiday Bag is the perfect gift for the person with a sweet tooth in your life. Each gift bag is filled with a premium assortment of individually wrapped Godiva chocolate, including: Heavenly Milk Chocolate with Ganache, Decadent Dark Chocolate with Ganache, and Dark Chocolate with Smooth Caramel. Available in 4.0oz and 6.8oz bags.

Godiva Masterpiece Holiday Bags

Elevate your seasonal moments with the NEW Godiva Masterpiece Holiday Bags. Each 4.1oz bag is adorned with a festive holiday design and filled with individually wrapped pieces of premium Godiva chocolate. Choose from three indulgent flavors: Decadent Dark Chocolate with Ganache, Heavenly Milk Chocolate with Ganache, and Dark Chocolate and Smooth Caramel. Made for sharing and savoring, the Masterpiece Collection is the perfect addition to any sweet moment this holiday season.

Holiday Stars Collection

Celebrate the people who light up your life this holiday season with the Godiva Chocolate Stars Collection. This premium assortment features festive star-shaped chocolates, including the beloved White Chocolate Raspberry Star. This gift box includes three brand-new star flavors exclusive to this limited-edition collection: Dark Chocolate Ganache Star, Dark Chocolate Caramel Star, and Milk Chocolate Ganache Star. The Godiva Chocolate Stars Collection is wrapped in a premium gift box with an eye-catching green and gold design, perfect for holiday gifting. Available in 9pc and 16pc varieties.

Gold Ballotin Red Ribbon Collection

Godiva's Assorted Gold Chocolate Gift Box with red ribbon features a curated selection of signature Belgian chocolate. Within each box, discover dark, milk, and white chocolates crafted with silky ganache, crisp pralines, and smooth caramels. The Assorted Gold Chocolate Gift Box with red ribbon is the essence of ultimate indulgence, great for any seasonal gifting or hosting occasion. Each gift-ready box includes unique chocolate flavor selections such as Vanilla Canelé Sensation, Milk Chocolate Praliné Sweetheart, White Chocolate Praliné Lady Godiva, Salted Caramel Lion of Belgium, Macadamia Tale, Ruby Crumble Joy, and more. Available in 8pc, 15pc, and 30pc varieties.

Gold Ballotin with Holiday Lid

Godiva's NEW Assorted Gold Chocolate Gift Box with Holiday Lid features an elegant gift box filled with premium Belgian chocolate. Each assortment includes a curated selection of dark, milk, and white chocolates crafted with silky ganache, crisp pralines, and smooth caramels. Discover: Vanilla Canelé Sensation, Milk Chocolate Praliné Sweetheart, White Chocolate Praliné Lady Godiva, Salted Caramel Lion of Belgium, Macadamia Tale, Ruby Crumble Joy, and more. Available in 8pc and 15pc varieties, perfect for holiday gifting and hosting occasions.

Truffles with Holiday Lid (15pc)

Godiva's NEW Assorted Truffles Gift Box with Holiday Lid features an elegant selection of Belgian-crafted chocolates. Each truffle assortment includes three pieces of Draps Original, Crispy Hazelnut Cone, Milky Mousse, and two pieces of Cappuccino Nights Out, Strawberry Vanilla Euphoria, and Chocolate Soufflé. Each box is the perfect lavish addition to holiday gifting and hosting occasions. Available in 15pc at major retailers and 8pc, exclusively at godiva.com.

Holiday 2026 Advent Calendar (24pc)

There's no better way to kick off the holidays than with 24 days full of decadence and delight. Godiva's NEW Holiday 2026 Advent Calendar features 24 unique pieces of Godiva chocolate to discover. This premium assortment includes a selection of dark, milk, and white chocolates crafted with silky ganache, delicious fruits, smooth caramels, and many more. Wrapped festive Advent Calendar packaging, this time with a refreshed "winter in the city" design, it makes the perfect gift for adults and kids of all ages.

Godiva Masterpiece Holiday Santa Box

Godiva's new Masterpiece Holiday Santa Box features a premium assortment of seven individually wrapped Masterpiece chocolates in two delicious flavors: Heavenly Milk Chocolate with Ganache and Decadent Dark Chocolate with Ganache. The festive Santa-shaped box paired with delightful Godiva chocolate makes it a great stocking stuffer that'll sweeten any holiday moment.

Godiva Masterpiece Holiday Star Ornament (7pc)

The new 7pc Masterpiece Holiday Star Ornament features a premium assortment of seven individually wrapped Godiva chocolates in two delicious flavors: Heavenly Milk Chocolate with Ganache and Decadent Dark Chocolate with Ganache. The festive green and gold star-shaped holiday ornament is the perfect way to celebrate the season.

Masterpiece Holiday Tin (50pc)

The new 50pc Assorted Masterpiece Holiday Tin is the ultimate symbol of indulgence. Each keepsake tin includes a selection of individually wrapped Belgian chocolates in three delicious flavors: Heavenly Milk Chocolate with Ganache, Decadent Dark Chocolate with Ganache, and Dark Chocolate and Smooth Caramel. Whether you are picking out the perfect gift or want to be remembered as the host of the holidays, the beautiful tin box is an amazing way to elevate any occasion.

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