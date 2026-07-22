Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: bandai, gamestop, godzilla, sdcc

Godzilla In GameStop With Bandai Ahead Of San Diego Comic-Con

Godzilla in GameStop with Bandai ahead of San Diego Comic-Con... who will survive?

Friend of Bleeding Cool, Roberta Moran Curry, went to GameStop in Mission Valley today, ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, as Bandai had something special to show off ahead of the show…

"As a precursor to the available pins at the Bandai Booth #3345, Godzilla came to GameStop in Mission Valley today. Official "I survived Godzilla" pins and an amazing in-person official Godzilla costumed performer was available for photos. Additionally, items were highlighted, including the Godziburst (an initial release at GameStop along with Target) and a blind-reveal Godzilla Egg collection, with fun options like Hawaiian shirt-wearing Godzilla have been revealed. As detailed in the @badailcollect, @bandainamcoplay, and Entertainment Earth Instagram posts, there will be "…free commemorative Godziburst pins celebrating the launch of Bandai's new Godziburst figure line. …There will be 9 Godziburst options to score at the booth (limited supply), (they are) join the Escape from Godzilla photo-op at the booth (comes with an actual photo and a digital photo), jump into daily Godzilla Games including trivia, name a Kaiju, a roar contest, and keep an eye out for Bandai newsies on the show floor handing out free goodies and pins." Only fifty of the Godziburst EPIC pins will be available at SDCC, so keep your eyes open! This 2026 year of Godzilla will be another fun and engaging one!"

Thank you, Roberta! And thank you, Doc Ray, for taking photos while you were both there…

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