Posted in: Books, Pop Culture | Tagged: GothamChess, Levy Rozman, New Chess

GothamChess Has a New Chess Book On The Way

GothamChess has penned a new book: How to Win at Chess, Next Level, designed to help intermediate players develop and become better.

Article Summary GothamChess is releasing How to Win at Chess, Next Level, a new Chess book arriving October 6 for $32.

The Chess guide targets 1000–1600 Elo players, focusing on patterns, strategy, and leveling up against peers.

Topics include pawn play, piece play, tactics, attacking, defending, endgames, and building a winning Chess plan.

More than 500 illustrations and bonus Chessly content help players use engines, analysis, bots, and puzzles smarter.

Ten Speed Press revealed a brand-new chess book on the way from one of the most recognizable names who is making the game popular again. Levy Rozman, better known as GothamChess, has penned a new guide to the game called How to Win at Chess, Next Level. The book is designed to teach intermediate and advanced players the most common patterns they'll be able to use to combat players at the same level, helping build skills they need to take it to the next level, or at the very least, guide them to develop sophisticated chess strategies. We have more info below as the book will be released on October 6 for $32.

GothamChess To Release How to Win at Chess, Next Level

Unlock the secrets to mastering chess and moving beyond the basics to dominate your matches with How to Win at Chess, Next Level. This comprehensive guide for midlevel players (1000–1600 Elo rating) teaches you everything you need to know to transform your approach to chess and elevate your gameplay as you face more challenging opponents. How to Win at Chess, Next Level takes a deep dive into the crucial aspects of evolving into an advanced player: pawn play, piece play, tactics, attacking, defending, converting winning positions, endgames, and—most importantly—how to make a winning plan.

Including over 500 instructional gameplay illustrations and exclusive bonus content on Chessly, Rozman's online teaching platform, this book is packed with practical advice and strategies. Rozman also shares best practices for how to leverage powerful tools like chess engines, game analysis, chess bots, and training puzzles, to help broaden your knowledge and secure more victories. Whether you're aiming to defeat your friends or become a Grandmaster, How to Win at Chess, Next Level is guaranteed to enrich your understanding of the game and elevate your skills!

About the Author

Levy Rozman, more popularly known as GothamChess, is an online chess streamer who earned the International Master title in 2018. A former scholastic chess coach, he is passionate about chess accessibility, and has helped fund scholarships for chess programs in education. He currently boasts the biggest chess channel on YouTube, where he focuses on creating fun and educational content

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